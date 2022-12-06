...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and east central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your
headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on “Cheers” and films like “Look Who’s Talking,” has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the family’s statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Neil Diamond surprises audience with ‘Sweet Caroline’ performance at Broadway opening of ‘A Beautiful Noise’
Neil Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline” at the Broadway opening of his musical” A Beautiful Noise,” five years after retiring due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of “Caroline” at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
It was a rare public outing for the singer.
The musical tracks Diamond’s life, and his path to becoming a successful solo artist after first writing songs for other performers.
The rock legend last performed a full concert at the Forum in Los Angeles in August 2017.