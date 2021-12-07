‘Succession’ earns more Critics Choice Awards nominations than any other TV show

The Roy family is rich in Critics Choice nominations.

HBO’s “Succession” scored eight nominations for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, more than any other show, the group announced Monday.

Their nominations included individual acting nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, who are both in the best actor in a drama series category, and supporting actor/actress nominations for Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook.

HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and Paramount+’s “Evil” each earned five nominations each.

“Ted Lasso,” “Only Murders In the Building,” “The Good Fight,” “This Is Us,” and “WandaVision” all received four nominations.

Nominations in the film categories will be announced December 13.

The show will air on The CW and TBS on January 9.

Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming.

In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting ”Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London, Holland casually told reporters “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire.”

“The script came in about a week ago,” he says in a video posted by the Associated Press on social media. “I haven’t read it yet. they haven’t given it to me.”

Holland said producer and former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal had the script and they had discussed the role.

“She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” he said. “And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Pascal told GQ in a recent story about Holland that she wanted the actor for the role of the legendary dancer in a forthcoming biopic.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss end engagement

It’s a wrap for two of the stars of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss shared a joint statement on social media that they have split and ended their engagement.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the caption on a photo showing them together reads. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Kennedy, who is a DJ and a producer, has been on the show which launched in 2013 for years where his struggle with sobriety has been documented.

Leviss began appearing on the show as his girlfriend in Season 5 before becoming a series regular in Season 9.

— From wire reports