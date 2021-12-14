Kim Kardashian passes California’s ‘baby bar’ law exam at fourth attempt

Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam and moved a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California.

Kardashian revealed that she passed the exam at the fourth attempt in an Instagram post published Monday.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!,” Kardashian wrote, alongside an image of herself in a bright blue dress, looking into a mirror.

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” the post reads.

Kardashian said she was suffering with COVID-19 during one attempt to pass the exam, which is one of two she needs to pass in order to become a practicing attorney in California.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she wrote.

Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down ‘Speed 2’

Keanu Reeves has revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

Reeves starred with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film “Speed,” about a bus that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour.

The actor appeared on “The Graham Norton Show,” where he said, “At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed’, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Jack Whitehall, who was also a guest on the show, had asked Reeves why he turned it down.

Reeves, however, will be in the ”The Matrix Resurrections” movie, reprising his role as Neo, who is alive again after dying 18 years ago.

“Hopefully, people will enjoy it — it’s very exciting, and it was an extraordinary experience to make it,” he said of the new movie.

About the character, Reeves told Norton, “I had the same question — when the director asked me what I thought about doing another ‘Matrix’ film I said ‘What? That sounds amazing but I’m dead.’ She was like, ‘Are you?’ and I said, ‘Do tell!’ She wrote a beautiful story, and I love playing the character.

— From wire reports

