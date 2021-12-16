Bruce Springsteen reportedly sold his music catalog worth hundreds of millions of dollars

“The Boss” may have just made a cool half-billion dollars.

Bruce Springsteen has sold the rights to his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for a value that could be north of $500 million, according to The New York Times, citing sources briefed on the deal.

The deal would be the largest ever transaction for a single artist’s catalog, according to the Times, and would include his work as both a singer and songwriter.

Billboard was the first to report the sale.

One of the premier rock artists of all time, Springsteen is responsible for such hits as “Born in the USA,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born to Run.” He and the E Street Band, who he has played with for decades, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Springsteen’s latest album, “Letter to You,” was released in October 2020.

Springsteen reopened Broadway in June with his “Springsteen on Broadway” performances after Covid-19 restrictions halted full-capacity shows for more than a year.

Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen and Jon Hamm star in new George Harrison video for ‘My Sweet Lord’

There is a new official music video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord.”

The video, which comes 51 years after the song’s release, stars former Beatle Ringo Starr, along with a slew of musicians, actors and comedians who make cameos.

Joe Walsh and Jeff Lynne, who played with Harrison in the Traveling Wilburys appear. Harrison’s wife Olivia and son Dhani also appear.

The video also features cameos from Patton Oswalt, Taika Waititi, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Hamill, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rosanna Arquette, Brandon Wardell, Anders Holm, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Legerro, Reggie Watts, Tim Heidecker, Paul Scheer, Darren Criss and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Mariah Carey has no interest in a Beyoncé Verzuz

Not even asking Santa is going to get us a Mariah Carey and Beyoncé match up on Verzuz.

The now famous franchise brings together music artists to “battle” with their hits.

Recently super producer L.A. Reid shared during an appearance on “The Real” that Carey and Bey would be his “ideal” Verzuz.

A reporter for E! News brought that up in an interview and asked the “Queen of Christmas” if she would consider taking on “Queen Bey.”

“Oh stop! I love you, but we can’t ask that question,” Carey said. “First of all, I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she’s done for the world and everything else,” so I ain’t answering that question.”

— From wire reports