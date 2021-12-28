Tom Hanks makes cameo in ‘1883’
If you thought you spotted Tom Hanks in ”1883,” you’re right.
The Oscar winner appeared on the second episode of the Paramount+ show with Tim McGraw.
As it turns out, McGraw is actually old buddies with Hanks.
“You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you,” McGraw told Cinemablend. “But yeah, he’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. I gave him a call said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we’re doing?’ And he goes, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up.’”
Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a car for Christmas
Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a heartfelt surprise this Christmas.
The actor and entrepreneur posted the sweet moment when he gifted his mother a car over the holiday weekend..
His young daughters helped him with the big reveal.
“She was shocked,” Johnson wrote. “She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken.”
