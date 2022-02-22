‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle
Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned a legion of followers after being a contestant on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.
Marczewski fought cancer for four years and died Feb. 19, her family said.
The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition last year on “America’s Got Talent,” performing an original song called “It’s OK.” During her performance, she disclosed to the judges that she was battling cancer that had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. She impressed judge Simon Cowell with her positivity and resolve.
“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she told the judges.
Aaron Rodgers thanks ex Shailene Woodley: ‘I love you and am grateful’
They may have ended their engagement, but Aaron Rodgers still has love for Shailene Woodley.
The star professional quarterback shared a #MondayNightGraititude post on his verified Instagram account and led it with a message of thanks for his former fiancée.
“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” it read.
The actress confirmed their engagement in February 2021 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
