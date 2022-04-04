Braves begin World Series title defense this week

J.J. Spaun acknowledges the fans after winning Valero Texas Open golf tournament on Sunday.

Spaun’s first win nets last-minute Masters trip

J.J. Spaun shot a final-round 69 Sunday to finish with a 13-under 275 and earn his first career win on tour at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. The two-shot victory earned Spaun his first-ever trip to the Masters in Augusta, Ga. next week, where he will enter play at No. 10 in the FedExCup standings. “It’s a great feeling to be in the winner’s circle and now it’s like a game changer,” Spaun said. “(Heading to the Masters) means the world. You’ve only dreamed of playing there, for most of us. To think that we’re going to be heading there tonight or tomorrow is incredible. I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait. Hopefully I can have another good week there, too.” Coming into the day tied for the lead with three other golfers, Spaun misfired with a double bogey on his first hole, but he rallied to shoot a calm, collected round after that, making five birdies and 12 pars. “I was pretty upset, but the only thing, the saving grace to that or the thing I learned from that is it’s the first hole,” Spaun said. “Like if I was 2 over through 5, it probably would have felt different, but I knew because it was only the first hole, like you’ve just got to forget about it. “So I just didn’t let it bother me and I just tried to overcome and I did.” Spaun became the first player to win a tournament despite starting off the final round with a double bogey since Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open. He finished his day with four straight pars, with no other golfer able to draw closer. Matt Kuchar (69 on Sunday) and Australian Matt Jones (66) finished tied for second two strokes back at 11 under. Spaun joined the PGA tour in 2017, earning three top-10 finishes as a rookie. He added four more in 2018, but he hit a rough patch in 2020. “I technically lost my card the COVID year, but they gave everyone that didn’t keep their card another year,” Spaun said. “Basically, we were in like a reshuffle category, kind of like the rookie category I’m in now, or I was. I was just playing bad, like I was lost. I didn’t know where my swing was, I didn’t know what to do. I had been working hard at it, too. That was the thing, I was putting so much into my game and getting nothing in return and just playing worse. “I went to Korn Ferry Finals and fought hard and won it back in the first tournament. I didn’t win, but I got it back finishing tied for second or second place. I think that’s kind of what I needed maybe.” Jones’ final-round 66 (eight birdies, two bogeys) tied for the best round of the day. “Yeah, played great today,” Jones said. “Had a great playing partner, great group, so it’s always enjoyable.” Canadian Adam Hadwin fired a final-round 67 to forge a fourth-place tie with Troy Merritt (69), Charles Howell III (69) and Beau Hossler (72). Hadwin had three birdies over his first five holes and five birdies in his final seven. “Obviously today was an incredible finish,” Hadwin said. “It’s a tricky golf course and when the wind blows, the landing areas on the greens are so small, you’ve got to be extremely precise.” Hossler had been tied with Spaun coming into the final round, but a 72 sank his chances. The other leaders coming into the day, South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli (73) and Brandt Snedeker (75), finished tied for eighth and tied for 18th, respectively. Other golfers joining Frittelli in eighth at 9 under included Keegan Bradley (66), Austria’s Matthias Schwab (68), Gary Woodland (70) and Brendon Todd (70).

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson takes infield during spring training work outs at Cool Today Park in March.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and third base coach Ron Washington watch the workout during spring training.

Running it back

With the champagne bottles and confetti in the rearview mirror, the Atlanta Braves will officially begin their World Series defense this week. The Braves will open their 162-game schedule Thursday at Truist Park against the Cincinnati Reds, looking to become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees won the title three years in a row from 1998-2000. It has been more than twice as long since a National League club repeated as World Series champions, a feat last accomplished by the Cincinnati Reds in 1975-1976. “We were expecting to win and we won,” pitcher Touki Toussaint said. “Now I guess we’re the team to beat. We were chasing other teams, and now the teams are chasing us.” And of all the teams in the chasing pack, nobody will be coming on stronger than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rivalry with the Dodgers will be one of the focal points of the season for the Braves. The two teams have met in the National League Championship Series two consecutive years, and both ended 25-plus year championship droughts after winning the series in their respective years. Two iconic franchise players swapping sides in free agency has only added gasoline to the fire. Longtime Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman signed with the Dodgers after a dozen seasons with the Braves, and Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen also ended a 12-year stint with Los Angeles when he signed a 1-year, $16 million contract with the Braves. In what will surely be two of the most highly anticipated series of the entire MLB regular season, the Braves and Dodgers are set to meet April 18-20 at Dodger Stadium and June 24-26 at Truist Park. Unquestionably, the biggest offseason task for general manager Alex Anthopolous was to replace Freeman at first base. He found his solution through the trade market, and did it with a local product. Anthopolous traded four minor league prospects to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Parkview High School alum Matt Olson, and just two days later signed Olson to an 8-year, $168 million extension. Olson hit 39 home runs and drove in 111 runs for Oakland last season, finishing eighth in American League MVP voting. The 28-year-old former first-round draft pick is also a two-time gold glover and was selected to his first career All-Star team in 2021. Just days later, Anthopolous signed another Gwinnett County product to bolster his bullpen in reliever Collin McHugh. The former Providence Christian pitcher posted a 1.55 ERA in 64 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, helping the Rays win the AL East with a 100-62 record. In the outfield, Atlanta will get a boost in the return of NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario, who signed a two-year contract extension after testing the free agency market. “Every player wants to be on a winning team,” Rosario told reporters at a press conference after he signed the extension. “The way the organization and the fans treated me was amazing. Why not be here? Where else would I want to be?” Rosario’s return will help to soften the blow of losing two of the other heroes of the 2021 postseason. World Series MVP Jorge Soler stayed in the division by signing with the Miami Marlins, and Joc Pederson joined the San Francisco Giants. But perhaps nothing about this season will be as highly anticipated as the return of superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. from the torn ACL that cut his career year short in July of last season. No official date has been set for Acuña’s return, but the addition of the designated hitter in the National League this season could make him eligible to at least return to the lineup before his ACL allows him to take his post in the outfield. In 2021, the backend of the starting rotation was a constant revolving door for the Braves, with injuries and inconsistency plaguing the club. Even in the World Series, the team had to rely on two rookies to make starts in Dylan Lee and Tucker Davidson. This season they were hoping to find a little bit more stability. The trio of Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton figure to have the top three on lock, but the other two spots are still up for grabs. Huascar Ynoa was on the playoff roster last season before suffering an injury in the NLDS, and he figures to be in the mix alongside Kyle Wright, Kyle Muller and possibly even one of Lee or Davidson at some point later in the year. Finding consistency from one or two of those players will be crucial for the Braves to hold off the rest of the division and re-gain entry into the postseason, and Lee knows there is an opportunity. And in seeking out that opportunity, he is reflecting the mindset of the entire clubhouse heading into the new season. “It’s a brand new year,” he said. “As soon as that last game is over the World Series got won, and it’s a new year. You just kind of have to be ready for the next obstacle.”