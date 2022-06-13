PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called the LIV Golf Invitational Series a string of “exhibition matches against the same players over and over again” in defending his decision to suspend tour members who play in the budding rival circuit. Seventeen players, some of whom had preemptively resigned from the tour, were suspended for playing this week’s LIV debut event outside London in defiance of the PGA Tour’s decision to deny them competing-event releases. During CBS’s coverage of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, Monahan gave his first interview since the punishments became official. Monahan backed his decision, saying it was his “job to protect, defend and celebrate our loyal PGA Tour members” and explained why players couldn’t compete on both circuits. “Why do they need us so badly?” Monahan said. “Because those players have chosen to sign multi-year lucrative contracts to play in a series of exhibition matches against the same players over and over again. You look at that versus what we see here today, and that’s why they need us so badly. You’ve got true, pure competition. The best players in the world are here at the RBC Canadian Open, with millions of fans watching, and in this game, it’s true and pure competition that creates the profile in the presence of the world’s greatest players. “And that’s why they need us. That’s what we do. But we’re not going to allow players to freeride off of our loyal members, the best players in the world.” Monahan also addressed the main reason that LIV is controversial — the record purses being stocked by the Saudi Investment Fund in a campaign many feel is an attempt to “sportswash” Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. “I’ve had a player meeting and I’ve talked to a number of players individually for a long period of time,” Monahan said. “And I think you’d have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications. And I would ask any player that has left or any player that would consider leaving, ‘Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?’” Rory McIlroy, the star from Northern Ireland who won the Canadian Open, also took a chance to get a jab in at LIV. A longtime critic of the rival tour, McIlroy was glad to note that he surpassed LIV CEO Greg Norman’s career mark of 20 tour wins by earning his 21st victory Sunday. “I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond,” McIlroy said. “The guy that’s spearheading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin Feb. 5 on the short track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Busch Light Clash. It will be the second straight year NASCAR will hold the exhibition race at the tight quarter-mile asphalt oval, built inside the iconic venue that has played that hosted two Summer Olympics, as well as numerous college football and NFL games. Joey Logano won this year’s race by holding off pole-winner Kyle Busch. “I can’t believe it,” Logano said after his victory. “We’re here. The L.A. Coliseum. We got the victory with the old Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. This is an amazing event. “Congratulations, NASCAR. Such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this, put on an amazing race for everybody. I’m out of breath. I was so excited about this.” NASCAR said it will announce the rest of the 2023 schedule at a later date.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy birdied his final two holes and shot an 8-under-par 62 Sunday to stave off a number of fellow stars and win the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. McIlroy’s 19-under 261 was two shots better than Tony Finau and four ahead of Justin Thomas. McIlroy played in the final threesome of the day with Finau and Thomas, who kept it tight up until the final two holes. The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland earned his 21st career PGA Tour win. He won the Canadian Open in 2019 at a different site, Hamilton Golf and Country Club, and in the two years since the tournament has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An outspoken critic of the LIV Golf Invitational Series financed by Saudi money and spearheaded by CEO Greg Norman, McIlroy took time to relish his first PGA Tour victory of the calendar year. In fact, McIlroy surpassed Norman’s career mark of 20 wins on tour. When the moderator of his press conference introduced him, saying he’d won for the 21st time, McIlroy interjected, “And one more than Norman.” “I feel like it’s getting tougher and tougher to win on the PGA Tour,” McIlroy said. “Just look at the two guys that I played with today. I went out with a lead and had to shoot 8 under par to get the job done. So the depth of talent on this tour is really, really impressive. And going up against guys like JT and Tony and coming out on top, that’s something to feel really good about. ... “And then, look, I alluded to it, I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond,” he added later. “The guy that’s spear heading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”

“Win Numero Uno.” Those were the words on the flag Mexican driver Daniel Suárez held out the window of his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet as he turned celebratory “donuts” on the frontstretch of Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway Sunday afternoon in the ecstatic first moments of his first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory. Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet pulled away from runner-up Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford in the closing laps to take an impressive 3.849-second maiden NASCAR Cup Series win on the 1.99-mile Northern Californian road course — the third victory of the season for the second-year Trackhouse Racing team whose members rushed over the pit road wall to embrace their driver and celebrate the historic achievement. With the win, in his 195th NASCAR Cup Series start, Suárez becomes the fifth different driver not born in the United States to win in the NASCAR Cup Series; joining Marcos Ambrose (Australia), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia), Earl Ross (Canada) and Mario Andretti (Italy). And he did so convincingly. He led a race best 47 of the 110 laps and ultimately took one of the largest margins of victory on the season. Suárez, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, screamed in joy on his team radio on the cool-down lap and after exiting his car, smashed a pinata. Congratulations soon came in from across the racing world on social media — including former seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson — all before Suárez had even hoisted his trophy. “I have so many thoughts in my head right now,” an emotional Suárez said, thanking his team owner Justin Marks, his family, and “all the people who helped me get to this point.” “So very happy we were able to make it work,” Suárez added, saying of his team, “They believed in me from day one.” He then offered a message of thanks in Spanish to the large crowd of his “Amigos” — the name of his fan club cheering trackside — and ended it in English by promising, “this is one of many.” The 30-year-old Suárez, from Monterrey, Mexico, is now the 12th different winner of the 2022 season — and fourth first-time winner. The top-four finishing drivers Sunday were all looking for their first win of the season. Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell finished third, followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick in fourth. This year’s Daytona 500 winner, Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Austin Cindric was fifth, followed by his Team Penske Racing teammate Ryan Blaney. Suárez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain was seventh, followed by Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron. Buescher’s RFK Racing teammate and team co-owner Brad Keselowski was 10th — his best finish since a ninth-place showing in the season-opening Daytona 500. For much of the early-going, it looked like Elliott and his Hendrick teammate — defending race winner Kyle Larson — may well decide the win. But both had to overcome uncharacteristic pit stop miscues that allowed Suárez to essentially dominate the closing laps. Elliott, who led 26 laps, pitted outside his box and had to serve a penalty that put him 34th — last in the field among those still running. His rally to an eighth-place finish was impressive considering the adventurous day. Larson, the polesitter who also led 26 laps and won Stage 1, had a right front wheel come off his Chevrolet heading into Turn 2 right after a pit stop. His team now faces a mandatory penalty for that infraction that includes a four-race suspension for the team’s crew chief (Cliff Daniels) and both the tire changer and jackman. The defending series champion finished 15th. On an upside, however, the combined 52 laps led by Elliott and Larson topped the 100,000 all-time miles led mark for Hendrick Motorsports — most in NASCAR history. With his eighth-place finish, Elliott still holds a 16-point advantage on Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings. The NASCAR Cup Series has its only “off week” of the season next week but will return to competition on June 26 in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m., NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson won the inaugural race there in 2021. 