LOCUST GROVE – Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties has completed rezoning in Locust Grove for Phase III of Gardner Logistics Park, a Class A industrial park that could total more than 4.1 million square feet upon completion.

The company expects to break ground on the next phase of the project this fall. The land can support up to 1.5 million square feet of development. Located on Ga. Highway 42, the park offers easy ingress and egress and access to Interstate 75.

“The city of Locust Grove and Henry County Development Authority have continued to be tremendous partners, creating a business-friendly environment that has already attracted significant national companies to the park,” said Daniel Madrigal of Scannell Properties.

James Phillpott, Helen Cauthen and Lisa Pittman of Cushman & Wakefield oversee leasing for the property.

“This land has the potential to accommodate one of the largest industrial buildings available in the metro,” Phillpott said. “With amenities near to the development that will attract labor including retail, fast casual restaurants, executive hotels and more, we expect there will be significant interest in this site.”

Current tenants at the park include The Home Depot (Phase I, 675,600 square feet), Love’s Travel Stops (Phase II, 205,200 square feet) and Radial (Phase I, 760,608 square feet.) Phase II includes an additional 678,000-square-foot speculative building that is currently underway as well as a 234,200-square-foot proposed building.

