Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no sign Tuesday he would change strategy in the Kremlin's bloody war in Ukraine, and ratcheted up tensions with the West by suspending Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S.

In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast his country — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence.

