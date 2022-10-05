What’s it like to learn that you have breast cancer at the age of 23? Or to fight the disease for more than 20 years? The women in this year’s Read Pink edition of the Henry Herald can tell you first-hand about the importance of early detection, remaining vigilant about treatment and keeping a positive attitude.

Denice Barnes and Carolyn Wright have courageously shared their stories with the Herald this week for our annual Read Pink edition. They know how important breast cancer awareness is, and they want to share that message with others. You’ll find their stories in this edition.

