McDONOUGH – Due to the potential for winter weather, Henry County has closed the following on Jan. 10:

  • All Henry County Government offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10. The county’s recycling center will also be closed on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11. Offices are expected to reopen on Monday, Jan. 13, on a regular schedule.
  • All Parks & Recreation activities scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 11-12, are also cancelled.
  • All Henry County Schools are closed tomorrow, Jan. 10 and all school-related activities are cancelled on Friday and over the weekend.
  • The city of Stockbridge also closed its government offices on Jan. 10 and expect to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. 
  • All government offices and facilities in Locust Grove will be closed Friday, Jan. 10.

