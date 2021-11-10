STOCKBRIDGE — Last season proved to be one of the best in recent history for Henry County's high school boys basketball teams.
Led by Class AAAAA state champion Eagle's Landing, the county produced six state tournament qualifiers in their respective classifications, including two other Final Four teams (Dutchtown in AAAAA and McDonough in AAAA) and two other Sweet 16 teams (Locust Grove in AAAAA and Luella in AAAA) besides the Eagles.
And there is plenty of optimism that 2021-22 can produce even more deep postseason runs for 10 county teams that sent representatives to the recent Media Day event at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
There will be some new blood at Dutchtown, as the Bulldogs (23-8 in 2020-21) attempt to follow up on last season's run to the Class AAAAA state semifinals.
The newest face will be head coach Marvin Latham, who comes over from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville and has had success throughout his career, including guiding Dublin to a state championship in 2009.
And he will attempt to build another big team around a quartet of juniors — Davarri Barthell, Austin Fortune, Antonio Mattox and Jeremiah Edwards — who are also accustomed to success.
All of them either got varsity experience with the Final Four team or played for the Bulldogs' undefeated junior varsity team last season.
“I'm just really pleased with the core group,” Latham said during his Media Day address. “Since I got here this summer, they've been working hard to create the culture and foundation that hopefully leads to success this year. So we're excited.”
Eagle's Landing went even further than Dutchtown last season, rolling to a 29-1 record and the Class AAAAA state title.
Coach Elliott Montgomery will have at least three major components of that championship back this year with the return of senior guards David Thomas, A.J. Barnes and Jordan Fordyce.
Having that much experience from a title team comes with some very high expectations.
The Eagles are the top-rated team in Class AAAAA in the SandysSpiel.com preseason state rankings, with Thomas and Barnes earning first-team Preseason All-State honors from the classification by the same website.
Across town, Eagle's Landing Christian had kind of a tough 2020-21 season at 8-10, though half of those losses came by six points or less, including a one-point loss to W.D. Mohammed in the first round of the Region 2-A Private tournament.
However, the Chargers do return a dynamic duo in the former of junior R.J. Johnson (14.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg), though they will have to wait until he's is done playing in the state football playoffs, and first-team preseason SandysSpiel.com All-State senior wing Ajai Flagg Jr. (20.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.1 spg).
William Gordon's Hampton team has had its work cut out for it trying to compete in a rugged Region 5-AAAA the past few years.
Still the Hornets are hopeful of being able to make some strides behind C.J. Wyatt, Kameron Elliott and Braeden Barnes.
And they should get even deeper once the likes of London Edwards and Jeremy Bernard heal from preseason injuries.
Timothy Knecht makes his debut as Locust Grove head coach this season, and he'll have a strong core to build around with several returnees from a team that went 14-12 and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament in 2021-22.
Included in that group is Geordon Strachan, who led the Wildcats in scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg) last year, as well as fellow seniors Za'terrious Walker (8.2 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.4 spg), Cannon Smith and Jaden Willis.
“I've been pleased with the young men and the responsibility they've shown, the leadership and the work they've put in (in the preseason),” Knecht said.
Coming off its best season since 2013-14, Luella (18-7) plans to take another step forward after advancing to the second round of the Class AAAA state tournament in 2020-21.
“We're just trying to develop and chase that dream that they have at every school,” Luella coach Lorenzo Bailey said. “We hope one day to get the (state) championship and get a championship ring, but everything we can really do is just grind every day. It's like everybody else. We get up on the morning and have a game plan and try to execute it. We just want to push the kids the best way we can.”
To take the right steps towards achieving those goals, the Lions will look to leadership from junior Emery Delbridge and seniors Travis Millbrooks and Miles Lemon.
After a strong postseason run in which a young team grew up by winning eight of its last 10 game en route to the Class AAAA state semifinals, McDonough looks to raise the bar on expectations for 2021-22.
Warhawks (18-10) coach B.J. Thomas welcomes back numerous individuals from that Final Four team, led by senior preseason SandysSpiel.com All-State guard Amon McDowell (12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.4 spg), as well as senior forward Demauriye Gasque (7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
In addition, the infusion of newcomers like New Creation Christian Academy transfer Avante Nichols and former Eagle's Landing guard Da'Avion Thomas bolsters an already deep roster, which is perhaps a big reason why SandysSpiel.com has McDonough as its No. 2 team in the preseason Class AAAA state rankings.
And Coach Thomas says the Warhawks are working hard to live up to the preseason billing.
“I'm very excited about this group. It's an experienced group,” B.J. Thomas said. “We overcame the odds last season in a rebuilding year to reach the state Final Four. It was something nobody saw coming.
“We're returning most of that team back, so expectations are high. The biggest things I expect is that they continue to work hard every day to improve. They've been doing that spring, summer, fall. They've been working, working, working, working. … They've been putting in a lot of hard work.”
Another team putting in a lot of hard work in order to improve is Ola, which welcomes Corey Johnson as its new head coach in 2021-22.
The new coach is playing a little catch-up getting to know his Mustangs (6-20), but is making progress.
And he will look to veterans like senior Haneef Woods and juniors Garrett Oravetz and Nick Jennette to build a foundation around.
“I haven't had a summer with these guys, but I'm excited with what I see already,” Johnson said. “I was able to stick my head in the gym during the summer, and I see these guys working. So I'm excited. … We're just looking to come out and compete and change a lot of people's mentality of Ola basketball.”
Stockbridge (5-19) finds itself in a similar rebuilding mode in a particularly strong Region 4-AAAAA, though coach Vernon Denmark does have quite a bit of experience to work with, including a roster filled with seniors, led by forward Trenton Dillard (6.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and last season's leading scorer, guard Will Trammell (15.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 spg).
“I have several seniors on my team, which is the first time I can say that I had (that) many different seniors on my team,” Denmark said. “All these young men started with me as sophomores. I kept them as 10th graders on varsity. We took our lumps. We took our bruises, and our hope this year is that all of that will pay off for us.”
Strong Rock Christian (2-19) also knows what it was like to have a lot of young players that took its proverbial lumps.
Coach Myron Jackson's Patriots will have an intriguing mix during its final season of Georgia High School Association play before moving back to the Georgia Independent Schools Association next year.
While the majority of the roster will be made up of freshmen and sophomores, there are four key seniors in guard Brady Sanders and forwards Will White, Braden Burghardt and Chris Richardson to provide a bit of guidance and leadership.
A strong run late in the regular season last year helped Union Grove (7-19) qualify for the Class AAAAA state tournament.
And with only one senior from that team gone, coach Jarvis Tarplin's Wolverines are hoping to carry over that momentum into 2021-22.
“We've been building a lot of team chemistry this offseason going into spring, going into fall, all summer long going to different camps, and it paid off,” Tarplin said. “These young men are ready to go, ready to get the season started.”
Senior guard Eugene Bond (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.5 spg) and junior guard Chance Whitfield (8.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.8 spg) will help lead that team chemistry, while sophomore wing Chase Williamson, who had a strong debut as a freshman last year by averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals last year, also should be a catalyst.
Woodland (18-8) had a solid season in 2020-21, but an upset loss in the Region 5-AAAAA tournament came at the worst possible time.
Now, coach Quinton King's Wolfpack comes into the 2021-22 campaign with a sense of urgency and something to prove.
And with a senior-heavy team returning, led by Khaeir Waatie, Christian Watkins and Ashton Box, plus underclassmen like Mason Woods, King likes the mix he has to make a run at the postseason.
“My goal for our team is just like everybody else's — to be competitive,” King said. “To out every day and compete, no matter where the challenges are. That's what I mean by compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.