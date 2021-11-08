STOCKBRIDGE — The 2020-21 high school basketball season was a strong one for Henry County's teams.
Half of the county's dozen public and private schools qualified for their respective classification's state tournament, including one advancing to the Final Four, one to the Elite Eight and another to the Sweet 16.
Hopes are just as high for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign among all those teams, most of which sent representatives to the county's Media Day event last week at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
Dutchtown (22-9 last season) lost four seniors from last season's team that advanced all the way to the Class AAAAA state semifinals, including leading scorer and assists and steals leader Paige Lyons.
However, it does return several key players, most notably Jade Anderson, who was another leader in the backcourt and was the team's only other player to average double-figure scoring per game at 10 points.
Several other experienced hands are back, including fellow seniors Morgan Oglesby and Taylor Ward, which gives coach Brittany Greene a lot of optimism that the Bulldogs can carry over momentum.
“Obviously, we had a great run (last year),” Greene said during her team's Media Day segment. “But looking forward to this year, we're expecting great things, especially since … those girls having that experience, knowing what it takes to play at that level, those are things you can't replicate in practice. Those are game-like situations that we would ask come out in the first game, and not (just) when you get in the (state tournament). So we're excited for this bunch we've got coming back this year.”
Despite sporting just a 12-13 mark, Eagle's Landing put together a strong postseason, advancing to the 2021 Sweet 16 in Class AAAAA and giving eventual Final Four participant Griffin a run for its money before falling.
This year, the Eagles return most of that squad, including seniors Asia Gant on the wing and Jehari Jacobs at power forward, plus junior Asia Garth as another leader on the wing.
And coach Karshaun Peterson believes even more accomplishments are there for the taking if his players are willing to show as much dedication to work for them as they did late last season.
“Every day we try to instill in our girls to come out and give it everything that they have,” Peterson said. “We step up the tempo, and all our kids are working hard, making a commitment. You have to make a sacrifice for the game.”
The Eagles' Class A Private neighbors, Eagle's Landing Christian (18-7) has a tough task ahead of it this season after losing more than two-thirds of its scoring from last season's state quarterfinal team to graduation.
However, coach Andy Whitlock has always seemed to find a way to make the Chargers a strong contender in their classification, and he does have a few pieces back from last year to build around, including leading rebounder Bria Bellamy.
Hampton took a major step back towards competitiveness last season, improving from one win in 2019-20 to five in William Gordon's first season as coach.
And with the bulk of that roster returning, including junior guard Samaya Broomfield, the Hornets look to take another big step forward in 2021-22.
“We're just looking to build on our numbers from last year,” Gordon said. “We're looking to compete. We did a really good job last year towards the end of the year of staying in some battles. Games in which we were getting blown out early in the year, we were fighting and scratching and hanging. So we're looking to build on that.”
Locust Grove (0-19) is looking to follow the Hampton model and make competitive strides this season after a winless 2020-21 campaign under new head coach Darrell Johnson.
Even though they are still young, the Wildcats hope to put some of those growing pains behind them with the help of some veteran leaders like junior Nyla Acker and Rebecca Lamb.
“We're looking forward to a great year,” Johnson said. “We want to make a fresh start and a new beginning.”
By contrast, the bar is set very high at Luella (21-3) this season coming off four straight 20-win seasons, especially after being upset by eventual semifinalist Cedar Shoals in the first round of the 2021 state tournament.
Expectations are particularly high for LaToya Brown's Lions not only because of the return of several key players like junior Ari Dyson (10.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.1 bpg last year) and senior Myah Beasley, but also the addition of senior Johns Creek transfer Evelina Davlakou.
Dyson and Davlakou are both first-team preseason All-State selections by SandysSpiel.com, a big reason why the same website has the Lions as the preseason No. 1 team in Class AAAA.
McDonough (13-6) will have a much different look from last season's Class AAAA state tournament team.
The Warhawks were hit hard by graduation, and second-year coach Patechia Hartman will rely on a very young squad, led by a handful of veterans like junior Nailah Perry, to provide steady leadership as the team tries to maintain the successful standards they have set in the past.
“For me, our (team) is coming full circle,” Hartman said. “Last year, I had nine total players, and eight were seniors. This year, have 16 total players, no seniors, 14 freshmen. So I'm going from having to develop young ladies into women in one year and getting them to the next level academically as well as give them options athletically to having a chance to build a program and have four years to develop (the players) from young ladies to women.
“That's the biggest thing for me … because if they make it to the next level, … we've done our job.”
Taking a step towards the next level takes a slightly different meaning at Ola, where second-year coach Justin Sumner hopes the Mustangs will makes strides for a higher level of play after a 6-19 campaign last season.
He and the Mustangs will rely on leaders like seniors Jasmin Stewart and Skyler Evans and junior Emma Leonard to set the pace and help the Mustangs discover a new path for themselves.
“The truth is, Ola has never been known for basketball,” Sumner said. “This year, it changes. We have a young, extremely talented team full of athletes. Over 50 percent of our athletes are dual-sport or three-sport athletes. … We have several other young freshmen, sophomores and juniors that are ready to lead this team to new heights.”
Likewise, the building blocks appear to be in place at Stockbridge, which looks to expand on last season's 9-14 mark.
“We laid some foundation. We laid some bricks,” second-year Tigers coach Anthony Palmer said. “The girls had a season for the ages. … This year, we're going to put some more bricks on that foundation, and we're going to see where the chips lay.”
Palmer and the Tigers definitely have a very strong building “brick” already in place in sophomore C.J. Wilson, who averaged a team-best 19.9 points, 7.7 points and 3.4 steals, to go with 1.1 blocked shots and 1.5 assists per game last season.
And she'll have help with the return of junior Markayla Scott and the addition of senior Mikayla Jamison, who put up solid numbers (6.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg) at Arabia Mountain last season.
Strong Rock Christian will try improve upon last year's 4-15 mark under coach Ty Lewis in the final season in the Georgia High School Association's Region 1-A Private after the recent announcement the school's sports teams will move back to the Georgia Independent Schools Association beginning next year.
Union Grove will try to continue the momentum from last season's 18-9 record that included a berth in the Class AAAAA state tournament.
And with a solid nucleus to build around in senior Ananda Mayhew (8.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.1 spg last year) and sophomore Jordan Brooks (9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.5 spg), the foundation appears to be in place for Dock Gammage's Wolverines to accomplish that goal.
“Every year, I think we all have the same goal at the beginning of the year – to win,” Gammage said. “That's no different for us. … Last year, we went to state and had a disappointing first round. … A lot of those girls are coming back, and they want to do a lot better. They want to do something different this year. They don't want to lose that first round of state, so they've been putting in a lot of work.
“This group has been in the gym all the time. … That's just a good feeling that they want to work. They want to get better.”
That last year's 15-10 mark can be considered a bit of a down season is a pretty good indication of the kind of solid ground the Woodland program begins the 2021-22 season on.
And with the Wolfpack having said goodbye to only three seniors off that squad from last season, coach Roy Johnson is pretty enthused about his team's chances to get back to the postseason.
Among those returning are senior Ailand Pickett (7.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg) and juniors Frankie DeSilva (2.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.5 bpg) and Kiersten Usher (3.2 ppg, 1.8 apg, 2.6 spg).
“Last year, we had a very young team that was learning to play on the varsity level,” Johnson said. “We competed well, and I'm hoping that the summer we had together, the opportunity to practice and get some work in with the COVID restrictions going down will allow us to get better as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.