STOCKBRIDGE — There were some common themes among representatives from the seven Henry County high school swimming programs that participated in the county's winter sports Media Day at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
One of the most prominent ones was the constant reminders toward county administrators — half serious and half good-natured needling — about the need for a county pool for those teams to practice and compete in.
Another was the continuation of the growth of several of the individual programs, in particular some of the boys programs, in recent years.
With regard to the latter, Dutchtown's story is quite typical heading into the 2021-22 season.
While the Bulldog girls lose state placer Eleanor Ratmeyer from last season's squad, they do return junior Janae Whitlow and a handful of other swimmers.
That development, and the addition of several boys swimmers, has helped the overall Dutchtown program double in size to 16 swimmers this season.
Growth of the squad isn't the only aim for Hampton coach Myranda Masters, who noted that a big goal for the Hornets in 2021-22 is for each individual swimmer and the whole team to “build a foundation for confidence and self-esteem.”
At Locust Grove, numbers are very important to head coach Angela Rosen's plan to help move the team forward this winter.
The addition of 14 new swimmers, including three boys swimmers, to an already deep girls squad brings the Wildcats' total to 28 individuals.
And that group will have plenty of experience with the return of seven seniors, including team captain Desirae Benton, as well as a strong junior class led by two-time county champion Kayla Wallace.
Likewise, Luella returns a fairly deep and experienced crew among both the boys and girls for this season.
Girls coach Jaime Henck welcome back several seniors to a team that has doubled in size, including Haley Voss and Isha Shah.
Meanwhile, the growing boys team will be led by senior captain Raleigh Holzman as the Lions hope to try to improve upon last year's runner-up finish in the Henry County Championship meet.
Both Lions teams also hope to extend a 48-meet streak in which at least one swimmer has broken a school record or set a personal best time.
Ola has had a long history of success with the girls program, including yet another county title, as well as the county's top team finish (tied for 19th) in last year's Class AAAA-AAAAA state meet.
Several swimmers from that strong squad from last year, including senior Shelby Nail and junior Emma Leonard, who were part of three state-placing relay teams, and sophomore Jackie Leonard.
Union Grove also hopes to build on success from last season, when the Wolverines won the county boys title in only its first season of competition and finished as county runner-up in the girls meet before going on to place 24th in the girls state meet.
Co-coaches Kevin Roberts and Diane Roberts will welcome back a pair of seniors to the girls team, including Avonlea Kirby, one of four state qualifiers from last season, and Emma Huynh, while sophomore Joshua Day, an all-county selection last season, will lead the Wolverines boys.
Woodland also will rely on team bonding to improve upon last season's results, and the Wolfpack will rely on seniors Abigail McLean and Jada Maduro to provide the necessary leadership to achieve that goal.
