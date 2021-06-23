DSC_7214.JPG
Ola quarterback Jake Hall looks for running room against Jackson during the 2021 season.

 Larry Stanford

Henry County football schedules for the 2021 high school season:

Dutchtown

Aug. 20 Lanier

Aug. 27 at Tift County

Sept. 3 Douglas County

Sept. 10 Ola

Sept. 17 at Union Grove

Oct. 1 Eagle’s Landing

Oct. 8 at Stockbridge

Oct. 22 Woodland-Stockbridge

Oct. 29 at Locust Grove

Nov. 5 at Jones County

Eagle’s Landing

Aug. 20 Meadowcreek

Aug. 27 at Jonesboro (Tara)

Sept. 3 Lovejoy

Sept. 10 Woodland-Stockbridge

Sept. 17 Locust Grove

Oct. 1 at Dutchtown

Oct. 8 at Union Grove

Oct. 22 Jones County

Oct. 29 Ola

Nov. 5 at Stockbridge

Eagle’s Landing Christian

Aug. 20 at Woodward Academy

Aug. 27 at Heritage-Newnan

Sept. 3 Rabun County

Sept. 10 at Crisp County

Sept. 17 Blessed Trinity

Oct. 1 Trinity Christian

Oct. 15 at Pacelli

Oct. 22 at St. Xavier (Ohio)

Oct. 29 at Whitefield Academy

Nov. 5 Landmark Christian

Hampton

Aug. 20 Union Grove

Aug. 27 at McIntosh

Sept. 3 at Perry

Sept. 10 Marist

Sept. 17 Fayette County

Oct. 1 at Luella

Oct. 8 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Oct. 15 at McDonough

Oct. 22 at Riverdale

Nov. 4 at North Clayton

Locust Grove

Aug. 20 at South Cobb

Aug. 27 Northgate

Sept. 3 at Whitewater

Sept. 10 Stockbridge

Sept. 17 at Eagle’s Landing

Oct. 1 Jones County

Oct. 8 at Woodland-Stockbridge

Oct. 22 Union Grove

Oct. 29 Dutchtown

Nov. 5 at Ola

Luella

Aug. 20 McIntosh

Aug. 27 Woodland-Stockbridge

Sept. 3 at Rutland

Sept. 10 at McDonough

Sept. 17 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Oct. 1 Hampton

Oct. 8 at Northside-Warner Robins

Oct. 15 at North Clayton

Oct. 29 at Fayette County

Nov. 5 at Riverdale

McDonough

Aug. 20 M.L. King

Aug. 27 at Mary Persons

Sept. 3 at Woodland-Stockbridge

Sept. 10 Luella

Sept. 17 at North Clayton

Oct. 1 at Rockdale County

Oct. 8 Fayette County

Oct. 15 Hampton

Oct. 29 Riverdale

Nov. 5 at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Ola

Aug. 20 at Jackson

Aug. 27 at North Oconee

Sept. 3 Spalding

Sept. 10 at Dutchtown

Sept. 17 at Woodland-Stockbridge

Oct. 1 Union Grove

Oct. 8 Jones County

Oct. 22 Stockbridge

Oct. 29 at Eagle’s Landing

Nov. 5 Locust Grove

Stockbridge

Aug. 20 Southwest DeKalb

Aug. 27 at Douglas County

Sept. 10 at Locust Grove

Sept. 17 at Jones County

Sept. 24 at Vidalia

Oct. 1 Woodland-Stockbridge

Oct. 8 Dutchtown

Oct. 22 at Ola

Oct. 29 at Union Grove

Nov. 5 Eagle’s Landing

Strong Rock Christian

Aug. 20 Bethlehem Christian

Aug. 27 at Greenville

Sept. 3 at Loganville Christian

Sept. 17 Aquinas

Sept. 24 at Calvary Day

Oct. 8 Deerfield-Windsor

Oct. 15 at Stratford Academy

Oct. 22 Mount de Sales Academy

Oct. 29 Tattnall Square Academy

Nov. 5 at First Presbyterian

Union Grove

Aug. 20 at Hampton

Aug. 27 Spalding

Sept. 3 at Starr’s Mill

Sept. 10 Jones County

Sept. 17 Dutchtown

Oct. 1 at Ola

Oct. 8 Eagle’s Landing

Oct. 22 at Locust Grove

Oct. 29 Stockbridge

Nov. 5 at Woodland-Stockbridge

Woodland

Aug. 20 at Blessed Trinity

Aug. 27 at Luella

Sept. 3 McDonough

Sept. 10 at Eagle’s Landing

Sept. 17 Ola

Oct. 1 at Stockbridge

Oct. 8 Locust Grove

Oct. 22 at Dutchtown

Oct. 29 at Jones County

Nov. 5 Union Grove

