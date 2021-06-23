Henry County football schedules for the 2021 high school season:
Dutchtown
Aug. 20 Lanier
Aug. 27 at Tift County
Sept. 3 Douglas County
Sept. 10 Ola
Sept. 17 at Union Grove
Oct. 1 Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 8 at Stockbridge
Oct. 22 Woodland-Stockbridge
Oct. 29 at Locust Grove
Nov. 5 at Jones County
Eagle’s Landing
Aug. 20 Meadowcreek
Aug. 27 at Jonesboro (Tara)
Sept. 3 Lovejoy
Sept. 10 Woodland-Stockbridge
Sept. 17 Locust Grove
Oct. 1 at Dutchtown
Oct. 8 at Union Grove
Oct. 22 Jones County
Oct. 29 Ola
Nov. 5 at Stockbridge
Eagle’s Landing Christian
Aug. 20 at Woodward Academy
Aug. 27 at Heritage-Newnan
Sept. 3 Rabun County
Sept. 10 at Crisp County
Sept. 17 Blessed Trinity
Oct. 1 Trinity Christian
Oct. 15 at Pacelli
Oct. 22 at St. Xavier (Ohio)
Oct. 29 at Whitefield Academy
Nov. 5 Landmark Christian
Hampton
Aug. 20 Union Grove
Aug. 27 at McIntosh
Sept. 3 at Perry
Sept. 10 Marist
Sept. 17 Fayette County
Oct. 1 at Luella
Oct. 8 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Oct. 15 at McDonough
Oct. 22 at Riverdale
Nov. 4 at North Clayton
Locust Grove
Aug. 20 at South Cobb
Aug. 27 Northgate
Sept. 3 at Whitewater
Sept. 10 Stockbridge
Sept. 17 at Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 1 Jones County
Oct. 8 at Woodland-Stockbridge
Oct. 22 Union Grove
Oct. 29 Dutchtown
Nov. 5 at Ola
Luella
Aug. 20 McIntosh
Aug. 27 Woodland-Stockbridge
Sept. 3 at Rutland
Sept. 10 at McDonough
Sept. 17 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Oct. 1 Hampton
Oct. 8 at Northside-Warner Robins
Oct. 15 at North Clayton
Oct. 29 at Fayette County
Nov. 5 at Riverdale
McDonough
Aug. 20 M.L. King
Aug. 27 at Mary Persons
Sept. 3 at Woodland-Stockbridge
Sept. 10 Luella
Sept. 17 at North Clayton
Oct. 1 at Rockdale County
Oct. 8 Fayette County
Oct. 15 Hampton
Oct. 29 Riverdale
Nov. 5 at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Ola
Aug. 20 at Jackson
Aug. 27 at North Oconee
Sept. 3 Spalding
Sept. 10 at Dutchtown
Sept. 17 at Woodland-Stockbridge
Oct. 1 Union Grove
Oct. 8 Jones County
Oct. 22 Stockbridge
Oct. 29 at Eagle’s Landing
Nov. 5 Locust Grove
Stockbridge
Aug. 20 Southwest DeKalb
Aug. 27 at Douglas County
Sept. 10 at Locust Grove
Sept. 17 at Jones County
Sept. 24 at Vidalia
Oct. 1 Woodland-Stockbridge
Oct. 8 Dutchtown
Oct. 22 at Ola
Oct. 29 at Union Grove
Nov. 5 Eagle’s Landing
Strong Rock Christian
Aug. 20 Bethlehem Christian
Aug. 27 at Greenville
Sept. 3 at Loganville Christian
Sept. 17 Aquinas
Sept. 24 at Calvary Day
Oct. 8 Deerfield-Windsor
Oct. 15 at Stratford Academy
Oct. 22 Mount de Sales Academy
Oct. 29 Tattnall Square Academy
Nov. 5 at First Presbyterian
Union Grove
Aug. 20 at Hampton
Aug. 27 Spalding
Sept. 3 at Starr’s Mill
Sept. 10 Jones County
Sept. 17 Dutchtown
Oct. 1 at Ola
Oct. 8 Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 22 at Locust Grove
Oct. 29 Stockbridge
Nov. 5 at Woodland-Stockbridge
Woodland
Aug. 20 at Blessed Trinity
Aug. 27 at Luella
Sept. 3 McDonough
Sept. 10 at Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 17 Ola
Oct. 1 at Stockbridge
Oct. 8 Locust Grove
Oct. 22 at Dutchtown
Oct. 29 at Jones County
Nov. 5 Union Grove
