McDONOUGH — With the 2021-22 school year underway, so too is the high school softball season.
Henry County teams face their own unique challenges and expectations with first pitch only a matter of days away.
After a rough 2020, Dutchtown hopes to take a step forward this fall, even with a young squad. However, a pair of three-years starters return in Karrington Lee, who should bring a big bat to the middle of the lineup, and Kaija Stokes.
And third-year head coach Brandon Carter will look to those experienced hands to provide more than just production in the field and at the plate.
“We're going to be counting on their leadership,” Carter said of the senior pair during the county's first Media Day for fall sports besides football at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. “Our team goal is that we want to be more consistent with all aspects of the game, and we're counting on them and the other veterans to be great team players.”
For Eagle’s Landing, the loss of a solid senior group from its 2020 team will be a challenge. But the Eagles have promising young players and a leader in senior Jordan Edwards, captain of last year’s team that went 6-18.
Eagle’s Landing Christian went 11-13 last season, but fought its way to the state playoffs. The Chargers aim for another state trip this season.
Meanwhile, despite an up and down 2020 campaign, the big picture was still an overall positive for Hampton, with the Hornets claimed their third straight region championship and a berth in the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Despite the loss of two quality seniors from last year's squad, expectations from coach Chris Huffman are still high for the Hornets to not only challenge again for another region crown, but also a deeper state playoff run.
And with a core of returning starters like Region 5-AAAA Pitcher of the Year Cheyenne Godfrey and fellow junior All-Region selections in Amanda Barnes and Maddy Brady, there is a solid nucleus in place to try and reach those lofty expectations.
After having a string of three straight Class AAAAA state titles snapped last year by bowing out in the second round of the state playoffs, Locust Grove is looking to bounce back in a big way in 2021.
“Our expectations don't change,” Wildcats head coach Chris Davis said. “We don't necessarily put the goal as getting to (the state tournament in) Columbus. We just want to be as good as we can be, and the rest will take care of itself.”
With the loss of three seniors from last year to graduation from a year ago and the return of a veteran squad that features seven seniors, including Skylar Elkins, Shanam Shaikh and Reece Lewellen, the Wildcats have a chance to be very good once again.
“Everyone (in the starting lineup) has started at least one game in the past,” Davis said. “We had a lot of injuries last year, but we hope to see the benefit of so many players who had to play before we counted on it this year.”
Coming off one of its best regular seasons in its history, Luella is looking to build on that success in Lyneisha Fletcher's second season as head coach.
The Lions will look to a veteran corps led by Jaylen Reliford and Z'Liyah Harris to help lead the way in meeting Fletcher's standards.
“Our program is built on determination and hard work,” Fletcher said. “Our focus (this season) will be on holding people accountable and leadership roles.”
McDonough struggled during the 2020 season, but is after a more successful season.
After a very slow start, Ola turned things around in a big way a year ago, finishing as Region 4-AAAAA runner-up and advancing to the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs before falling in a dramatic Game 3 to eventual state runner-up Starr's Mill.
Aside from returning such key players as seniors Ellen Hare and Skyler Evans, coach Lee Kicklighter is confident that the Mustangs' biggest strength is literally the key to making another deep postseason run into October.
“We've been doing some things in workouts and in the weight room this year,” Kicklighter said. “And we're excited about how our mental approach will help the team physically. We're really excited about being able to play.”
Stockbridge had a rough 2020 season in the win-loss category, but the Tigers have high hopes to improvement this season. They look to veterans like Janea Hudson, Janiya Johnson and Mariyah Brown to be key players.
Strong Rock Christian is fresh off an exceptional 2020 season that was capped by a state runner-up finish in Class A Private. Outfielder Charla Drake (Gordon College commit), pitcher/third baseman Emily Chandler, shortstop/center fielder Hannah Chisolm (North Georgia commit), catcher Ava Morrow and pitcher/third baseman Emily Whitwell are among the team’s key players this season.
“We graduated two key pieces in McKenna Shirah (pitcher) and Lyndzi Partlow (shortstop), but have high hopes and full intent to be back in Columbus this season fighting for a state title,” Strong Rock head coach Brittany Lewis said.
Like Ola, Union Grove is trying to build on a second-round berth in the Class AAAAA state playoffs a year ago as the 2021 season commences.
With only two seniors returning in Courtney Holcombe and Ashton Stevens, coach Allen Franklin knows there will be plenty of young players that will have to grow up in a hurry if the Wolverines are to keep their long state playoff streak alive.
However, he is confident those few veterans can provide the necessary leadership help make that goal a reality.
“I told my only two seniors that they need to be like Mama Bears and help take care of the cubs,” Franklin said. “We'll be extremely young, but I think we'll make it through. We're just trying to keep everybody together with enthusiasm and play the game the right way.”
Senior leadership will be a little more plentiful for Woodland, which returns a pair of senior pitchers, as well as returning important starters in Jordyn Shirley at third base, Yanni Lee at first base and catcher and Ailand Pickett at either of the two middle infield positions.
However, depth and versatility should rival veteran leadership as one of the most important assets the Wolfpack will take into 2021.
