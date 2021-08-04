McDONOUGH — With six of 10 teams having qualified for their respective classifications' state playoffs a year ago, there is plenty of optimism around Henry County's high school volleyball programs heading into the 2021 season.
Coaches and a handful of players from each county team met with the media to discuss that optimism and more during the county's recent Media Day at the Henry County Performing Arts Center.
Coming off its fifth straight postseason berth, Dutchtown and head coach Fay Culverson have plenty to be optimistic about on the eve of the new season.
And that optimism goes beyond even the return of several key players, such as Kellyn King to the proliferation of players at all levels throughout the Bulldogs' program.
“We're super excited,” Culverson said. “My philosophy as a coach is to prepare the young ladies for tomorrow on the volleyball court today. The biggest thing is that we've got enough (players) for the ninth-grade, JV and varsity. We're going to have all three teams this year.”
The varsity Bulldogs also could get a boost late in the season if right side hitter Trinity Thomas can come all the way back from a preseason leg injury.
While the COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 season as difficult for Eagle’s Landing as it did for every other team in county and state, the Eagles did battle through to record a milestone of sorts with their first postseason victory since 2014.
Now, with several returning players of last year's Sweet 16 team, including seniors Kerri Little, Jhanaya Bowers and Gabrielle Jones, head coach Joel Kellogg is confident his team has the tools necessarily to make an even bigger splash in 2021.
“At Eagle’s Landing, our philosophy is that it's always a matte of hard work,” Kellogg said. “That paid off for us, and our team has grown both physically and mentally. Last year, we focused more inward. And we had fun. That's what makes our team tick. When we're having fun off the court, we're having fun on the court.”
Eagle’s Landing Christian is after a return to the state playoffs with eyes on a deeper run this season. ELCA lost a first-round thriller 3-2 to St. Vincent’s in last year’s first round.
The Chargers are led by senior captains Cheridyn Leverette (UCLA commitment) and Christina Barrow, as well as fellow seniors Jasmin Peterson and Asia Queen.
On the heels of its first postseason berth since 2015 and returning the bulk of last year's roster, one might think there is an atmosphere of satisfaction surrounding the Hampton program this fall.
However, after a sweep at the hands of Chestatee in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, there was a sense that the Hornets left a little something on the court, particularly among veteran players like Emma Sheppard.
“Last year, we were so close to reacing our goal,” the senior setter said. “My motivation (this year) is to do a little bit more to reach our goals.”
That said, having gained some very important experience last year and with a renewed hunger from younger players like sophomore Emily Anderson, head coach Brandon Hughley is very optimistic heading into the 2021 campaign.
“These girls are very driven and they work hard,” Hughley said. “And they never give up on me.”
Taking the reins in a successful program like Locust Grove, first-year head coach Devon Teknipp will look to the same kind of loyalty from the Wildcats, and she should get it.
And with return of a number of key contributors from last year's squad like senior setter Kylie Morris and junior middle blocker Skyla Gilbert, plus a well-stocked all-around program, Teknipp has plenty to work with.
“I know I've got some big shoes to fill, but I'm up to the challenge,” Teknipp said of succeeding longtime Locust Grove coach Nita Gilbert. “We've got 33 players at all skill levels (throughout the program), and that's a unique dynamic to help us succeed.”
Luella has many similar dynamics to Locust Grove heading into the 2021 campaign.
The Lions are coming off a berth in second round of the state playoffs — albeit in Class AAAA as opposed to Class AAAAA — and boast the return of several talented players from a year ago, as well as deep roster throughout their entire programs.
It's always been a team of family,” Luella coach Karie Jarrett-Roberts said. “We've got 36 girls this year, and they're looking out for each other. We had some supporting players from last year who have moved into starting roles (this year).”
Among the returners, setter Gabrielle Williams and fellow senior Amaris Moore at outside hitter will be counted on to provide leadership.
Finding leadership will also be an important task for McDonough, which is hoping to take a significant step forward after a tough 2020 season.
In addition to finding those leaders, such as sophomore setter Moriah Wiggins, the Warhawks will be looking to build depth for this season and the future.
“This is probably the biggest team in the history of the program,” head coach Melissa Kroner said. “And we just got back from Berry College's camp, and we learned a lot.”
Coming off the Region 4-AAAAA title and a berth in the Class AAAAA state Sweet 16, plus the return of a veteran squad that includes seven seniors, expectations are naturally pretty high for Ola in 2021.
“We've got some holes that must be filled,” assistant coach Justin Sumner said. “But the talent corps is ready to step up. This team puts forth a lot of effort.”
The Mustangs talent corps will not only be led by those seven seniors, including Kathryn Faglier and Elliana Meisinger, but also a handful of underclassmen, highlighted by juniors Melody Fowler and Madison Gonzales.
Following a tough 2020 campaign, Stockbridge is looking forward to a fresh start this fall.
The Tigers will have four returning players, led by senior outside hitter/middle blocker/setter Kayla Copeland and sophomore outside hitter Davon Pettus.
However, there will also be plenty of new faces in the lineup, though coach John Holladay is optimistic that getting in the offseason reps and conditioning that teams weren't able to get a year ago should help make that adjustment go a little more smoothly.
Strong Rock Christian made the state playoffs last season, and is eager for a stronger finish this fall.
“Our team and coaching staff are looking forward to this season,” Strong Rock head coach Emily Mayer said. “We've been training hard in the weight room and on the court the past few months. Our girls mesh together so well and really play for one another. They are coachable and competitive. We made the playoffs last year and with a loss in the first round, our players are driven to have a more successful season this year. We're excited to see what God will do in and through these young ladies this year.”
After seeing a long streak of consecutive state playoff appearances snapped last year, Union Grove hopes to return to the postseason this season.
Coach Megan Puckett's Wolverines will look to a veterans like senior outside hitters Ryleigh Bohannon and Tatum McKenzie to help lead the way.
There are a lot of changes in store at Woodland for 2021, including a lot of young players, with some of the most Wolfpack's most key players being underclassmen, like juniors Dominique Dubos and Skylar Way and sophomore Mya Gray.
“We're going to have a very young squad, and we're just getting to know each other,” said Lisa Tiller, in her first full season as head coach.
