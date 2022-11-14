STOCKBRIDGE — Just before the 2022-23 high school basketball season tipped off, local coaches and players gathered recently for the annual Henry County Winter Sports Media Day at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
The boys basketball season will be one of transition with region realignments and several teams feature new head coaches.
Last season, Dutchtown finished 15-14 and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament before losing to Loganville.
It will be another year of transition for the Bulldogs as Wallace Corker is Dutchtown’s new head coach.
Dutchtown will compete in Region 2-AAAAA, which includes Eagle’s Landing, Jones County, Locust Grove, Ola, Union Grove and Warner Robins.
Corker said the goals are to develop the players’ individual talents and to ultimately compete for region and state championships.
Last year, Eagle’s Landing won the Region 4-AAAAA championship, and advanced all the way to the Class AAAAA state title game in Macon before losing 67-59 to Tri-Cities, finishing the season at 27-4. It was the second straight state finals appearance for the 2020-21 state champions.
Head coach Elliott Montgomery’s squad could make another deep run into the playoffs with several players returning, including senior point guard David Thomas, who plans to play college basketball at Mercer University.
A few other key players include senior Khylan McKinnie and juniors Chris Morris and Clark Mastin.
“Hopefully, God allows us to continue with the success that He has blessed us with,” Montgomery said.
Hampton was 9-20 last season but made it to the Class AAAA state tournament and lost in the first round.
This season, Hampton will compete in Region 5-AAAA which includes Luella, Lovett, McDonough, Mt. Zion, Pace Academy and Stockbridge.
According to head coach Marcus Taylor, a few key players include senior forward London Edmonds (described by Taylor as a player who can play multiple position and is a natural scorer), junior forward Jordan Townsend (a great leader who can score from the inside and outside), and senior point guard Kam Elliott (smart, heady point guard that gets others involved and plays excellent defense).
Other key players include Prince Derring, Richard Azu and Breaden Barnes.
Locust Grove went 10-15 last season and head coach Timothy Knecht has high expectations of the team.
“I believe that the kids set their expectations way too low and so the way I like to motivate them is that my expectations are very high and I know they’re going to fall short a lot of the time but I have to lift them up and realize it’s always about the next play,” he said.
Luella went 11-15 last season and made it to the second round of state before losing to eventual Class AAAA runner-up Westover.
Last season, McDonough went 26-3 and advanced to the Class AAAA semifinals at Fort Valley State, where it lost 42-39 to Westover.
Tevin Jones is in in his first season as head coach at Ola, which went 11-15 last season.
Assistant coach Joe Davenport, who was at the media day representing Ola, said the coaching staff aims to bring stability to the program.
“They have been receptive to improvement in order to do that you have to be humble,” Davenport said of how the players have responded so far. “Our team is extremely hungry and they have been getting better every single day that we’ve been together.”
Some key players are senior guard MacAllister Brown, senior guard Nick Jenette, senior forward Garrett Oravetz and senior guard Omar Mathis.
Stockbridge posted a 16-9 record last season and this year’s team will be young as the squad graduated eight seniors.
“There’s going to be a lot of new faces on the court, new things we’re going to have to do but it’s an exciting experience,” said head coach Vernon Denmark.
A couple key players include senior forward Nacobie Clark and senior guard Mike Newell.
Thomas Berry is the new head coach at Union Grove (12-15 last year) and he said the staff is working on building a culture of “grit and hard work.”
During the offseason, the team went to camps at West Georgia and Valdosta State and played in the Miller Grove summer league.
A few key players include senior guard Chance Whitfield, senior forward Kelechi Nwaozuzu and junior guard/forward Chase Williamson.
Dwight Callaway spent the last 17 years as a coach in Clayton County and enters his first season at Woodland.
“Couldn’t ask for a better school to transition to,” Callaway said.
Last season, Woodland went 24-6 and made it to the Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
“Just trying to build on that and add to what’s already in place,” he said. “I’m very excited about this upcoming season.”
As far private schools in the county, Eagle’s Landing Christian will compete in Region 5-AA this season.
The region also includes Callaway, Columbia, Elite Scholars Academy, Landmark Christian, McNair, Redan and Towers.
ELCA went 15-13 last season and qualified for the Class A Private state tournament before losing in the first round. It features a new head coach this season, Andretti Loyd.
In its last season in GHSA, Strong Rock Christian went 5-19 while competing in Class A Private.
This year, Strong Rock will play in GIAA AAAA/AAA District 5. The district includes Brookstone, Heritage (of Newnan), St. Anne-Pacelli, St. Mary’s and Westfield.
Recommended for you
To choose the 100 best television shows, Stacker compiled the data for all TV reviews available on Metacritic, averaging reviews for each season and ranking shows according to the highest average. Click for more.100 best TV show seasons of the 21st century, according to critics