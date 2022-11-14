©Ben Ennis-1562.jpg

Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas takes a jumper in the state championship game at the Macon Centreplex.

 Special PHoto: Ben Ennis

STOCKBRIDGE — Just before the 2022-23 high school basketball season tipped off, local coaches and players gathered recently for the annual Henry County Winter Sports Media Day at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.

The boys basketball season will be one of transition with region realignments and several teams feature new head coaches.

Recommended for you