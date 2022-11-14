STOCKBRIDGE — Luella was the top local girls basketball team last season with a state runner-up finish and three other teams (Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge and Union Grove) made it to the state playoffs.
Those teams again have high expectations going into the 2022-23 season while other Henry County teams are looking to improve.
Local coaches and players gathered recently for the Henry County Winter Sports Media Days at the Fairview Performing Arts Center to talk about the upcoming season.
Dutchtown went 12-9 last season and head coach Brittney Mitchell has high standards for team, both on and off the court.
“I harp on discipline a lot with the girls when they go out,” she said. “They’re not just representing themselves but all of us as a team so whether you are the best player or the last player on the bench, I set everyone at the same standard.”
Dutchtown will compete this season in Region 2-AAAAA, which includes Eagle’s Landing, Jones County, Locust Grove, Ola, Union Grove and Warner Robins.
Eagle’s Landing qualified for the Class AAAAA state tournament last season, losing in the first round and finishing at 18-7.
Head coach Karshaun Peterson said the program is continuing to grow and improve.
“We put a lot into the program…continue to build the program…we’ve had some past success,” he said. “I can’t do it without these girls and coaching staff (including boys coach Elliott Montgomery).”
Some key players include senior guard Asia Garth, senior forward Armani Malcolm and senior forward Quamiya Ward.
“We’re coming in with good chemistry…good chemistry in practice starting in the summer and we’re continuing to build on that…just looking forward to the season,” Peterson said.
Hampton went 2-23 last season but head coach Michael Fletcher said the staff and players are striving to do better this year.
“They trust the process and they want to do better; they’re not satisfied with the status quo,” he said. “We’re setting the foundation for the future.”
A few key players include seniors Samayah Broomfield, Yasmin Jones and Brenda Pamphile, along with junior Taylor Mellish.
Hampton will compete in Region 5-AAAA, which includes Luella, Lovett, McDonough, Mt. Zion, Pace Academy and Stockbridge.
Locust Grove head coach Darrell Johnson said his team is not just focused on taking each game at a time but each play at a time.
“Focus on the next play,” he said. “Regardless of what happens on the play before, you have something to look forward to on the next possession.”
Locust Grove went 3-21 last season and one of the main goals is improving that mark this season.
“We’re looking forward to a good year,” Johnson said.
Last season, Luella was seconds from winning a state championship last year but fell in a heartbreaking double overtime 56-54 loss to Marist in the Class AAAAA finals in Macon.
Luella, the Region 5-AAAAA champion, finished last season with a 27-4 record.
McDonough will look to improve after going 0-19 last season.
Justin Sumner enters his third season at Ola, which finished at 9-17 last season.
This year’s Ola squad will be led by senior captains Emma Leonard and Jasmine Watson.
Leonard, a forward, has committed to NCAA Division II Emmanuel College. She averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game last season. She earned the Team Best Shooter Award and was named All-Region Honorable Mention last season. She also helped lead the volleyball team to the state Sweet 16 and qualified for state in swimming for three years.
Watson, a guard, has offers from LaGrange College and Union College. Last year, she won the team’s Heart & Hustle Award and was an All-Region Honorable Mention selection.
Another key player will be junior guard/forward Anaya Lewis, last season’s Team MVP and an All-Region Second Team selection. She led the team with 12 points and 9 rebounds per game. She also plays volleyball.
The team has two other seniors, including guard Journee Miller and guard Savanna Wilkerson.
Last season, Stockbridge went 21-7 and made it to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
This season’s team will be young with seven sophomores but so far they have been key to the team.
“They’ve been a big part of our turnaround,” said head coach Anthony Palmer, who is entering his third season at Stockbridge.
Stockbridge returns last season’s Region 4-AAAAA Player of the Year in Carrington Wilson, a junior guard. She was also a GBCA All-State First Team and AJC All-State First Team selection.
Stockbridge also returns sophomore Janiyah Jones, who was named to the Region 4-AAAAA First Team last season, and team captain senior Asiah George.
Other key players include sophomores Jayla Fulks, Beatrice Clayton, Kahli Ingram and Des’Myah Croom.
“We’re expecting more improvement,” Palmer said. “We’re building the foundation and the bricks have been laid…so the main goal is to get better and better.”
Union Grove head coach Dock Gammage enters his 29th year as a coach and 12th at Union Grove.
Last season, Union Grove won the Region 4-AAAAA championship and qualified for the state tournament, losing in the first round. The team posted a 21-5 record.
“The girls have been working very hard,” Gammage said. “They’re not satisfied with the success we had last year and are looking forward to trying to do more this year.”
Some key players include senior guard Lauren Thomas, junior guard Jordan Brooks, junior guard/forward Skylar Patten, junior center Nadea Smith and junior guard Julia Baker.
Woodland went 9-16 last year and looks to improve this year.
Henry private schools will see changes this season as Eagle’s Landing Christian is moving up a classification while Strong Rock Christian will not be in GHSA.
ELCA went 7-12 last season in Class A Private and will be in Region 5-AA this year. The region also includes Callaway, Columbia, Elite Scholars Academy, Landmark Christian, McNair, Redan and Towers.
Last year, Strong Rock went 5-17 in its final season at Class A Private. This season, Strong Rock will be in GIAA AAAA/AAA District 5, which includes Brookstone, Heritage (of Newnan), St. Anne-Pacelli, St. Mary’s and Westfield.
