STOCKBRIDGE — While it wasn’t discussed at the recent Henry County Winter Sports Media Days, one of the major developments in the local high school swimming scene this year is the new aquatics center.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the Cotton Fields Golf Course as the site back in April. The center will use about eight to 10 acres at the course and will cost about $22 million, paid for by Special Purpose Local Option Tax money.
“I am sure all of the Henry County swim teams are looking forward to more opportunities for pool practices and meets with the new aquatic center,” Dutchtown head swimming coach Erin Haley said in an email. “It's very difficult to build a swim team with no facilities in your own county. However, Clayton County has graciously offered us the opportunity to use their facilities for a number of years and we greatly appreciate that. Without them, we wouldn't have even had teams to begin with.”
Here is a glance at the local swim teams that had representatives at the recent media day, held at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
Haley said Dutchtown, which added a boys team last year, is making improvements this season and part of the reason is new assistant Cindy Mors.
“I’m looking forward to this season as I got a new coach this year and she is very experienced in this sport,” Haley said. “She’s already brought some really great drills, strategies and techniques that I can already see have been making great improvements with the team.”
Mors said the team is looking to increase numbers and to improve individual times.
“I’m real excited to be a part of this team,” Mors said. “We’re here to focus on some of our individual times and improvements each practice."
Senior Eleanor Ratmeyer was the first female swimmer at Dutchtown to qualify for state in two events and plans on swimming at the collegiate level.
Some other key swimmers include senior Janae Whitlow (a Positive Athlete nominee), Raoul Clarke (described by Haley as an advanced swimmer), senior Dillon Johnson (all-round student-athlete, possibly could swim at collegiate level, and also plays soccer) and junior Tyler Brooks (the first Dutchtown male swimmer to qualify for state and preliminaries in the 100-yard butterfly).
“We plan on Tyler making it to the finals at the state level this year,” Haley said in a written statement. “We also look forward to seeing what freshman Adrian Blanks can bring to the table; he may be one to keep your eye on.”
Eagle’s Landing has not only excelled in the water but in the classroom, head coach Christopher Chow emphasized at the media day.
The swim team was honored as an All-American Scholar Team last year and is one of the top performing teams at the school academically.
As far as athletes, some key swimmers include Carla Taylor and Bella Messler.
“These two girls represent what Eagle’s Landing swimming is all about,” Chow said and added that they have many school records, three all-county titles, and have dedication and leadership. “These two are the pinnacle.”
Mary Rozier has also been key for Eagle’s Landing as well.
“I can’t wait for the season to begin,” she said, adding that some team goals this year are for individual times to improve and multiple swimmers going to state.
Last season saw many school records broken and a boys team being added.
“This is a sport where individual success is highlighted but team success can bring individuals up even higher so I like to focus on we’re not just a group of individuals, but we have to grow together to achieve together,” Chow said.
The swimming program at Hampton is expanding as there are two boys on the team this year and there are eight meets scheduled.
“This year, I’m hoping will be a better year than last year,” head coach Sandra Jordan said.
Tom Rey enters his first season as the Locust Grove swimming coach after being in Fulton County for more than 10 years.
“It’s been a different experience,” he said and added that “swimming is my life.”
Rey swam in high school, college and has coached.
“If we’re working toward the goal of improving our times and making progress… as long as they’re working hard that’s our goal,” Rey said.
Audrey Bond is the team captain.
“Our team goal is to make progress, not necessarily to win everywhere we go but just to get better every single meet and to improve our times,” she said.
Ola is adding a boys team this year and the squad is seeing an increase in numbers with about 30 swimmers, including five returners.
“These kids have hung together so tightly as a family,” Wood said.
Some key swimmers include junior Logan Wood (who competes in freestyle and butterfly), sophomore Katherine Mangual (freestyle and butterfly) and freshman Rachel Richter (backstroke).
Jon Wood added that Mangual “has grown greatly so far this season.”
In a written statement, Jon Wood added that “Desdemona Stubbs is two seconds off a state cut in the 100 breast. Emma Leonard is 1 second off the state cut in the 50 freestyle. Rachel Richter is an up-and-coming freshman to watch over the next couple of years. Our girls relay team of Stubbs, Leonard, Mangual, and Freeman is about 4 seconds off a state cut time.”
Stockbridge swimming was represented at the media day by Chi Chi Williams, who not only swims but is on the wrestling team this year.
“This season I feel like we’re going to be better,” she said. “This year we have a lot of new freshman swimmers who don’t know how to swim but they’re learning. We also have some great swimmers and we’re all working on our times.”
Josh Lonn, Stockbridge wrestling coach, said Williams is a” phenomenal student; she’s working really hard…this girl is balancing two sports and maintaining all A’s.”
Diane Roberts is in her fourth year coaching at Union Grove and said the team has continued to improve.
Some key swimmers include senior Dajahnae Saddler, juniors Cecil Bowe and Asher Isenburg, and freshman Raven Rohan.
Woodland assistant coach Brandon Stallings said while the team doesn’t have great numbers, there is some talent on the team.
“We have a really good group this year,” he said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people. We don’t have a lot of swimmers; we definitely have some talented swimmers so I’m looking forward to the season.”
Stallings has been coaching competitive swimming for 27 years and has run eight marathons.
“I believe in strength and mental stability, that you can always go a little bit further,” he said. “You can always get more out of yourself if you just believe you can.”
