STOCKBRIDGE — Last season, Ola and Locust Grove were the two top Henry County wrestling teams.
Ola had two state champions and several state placers at the 2022 Class AAAAA traditional tournament. Ola also placed third at state duals. Locust Grove produced a state champion and had a solid run at state duals.
This year, both squads hope to improve on that success and other local teams also hope to improve.
Local coaches and wrestlers recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming season at the Henry County Winter Sports Media Days, held at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
Here is a rundown of the teams that participated in the media days.
Nicholas Samuels enters his first season as head coach at Dutchtown.
“I’m just really looking forward to this season,” he said.
Some key wrestlers for the Bulldogs include senior Josiah Lundi (a former region champion) and juniors Zion Caffie and Marshae Brooks.
Alan Couch has been an assistant coach at Hampton for four years but is in his first year as head coach.
“My guys are fantastic,” he said. “I have a group of guys who support each other…we’re a tight team, I know it’s cliché but our team is a family.”
He added that senior leadership has been key in preparation for the upcoming season.
“My seniors have stepped up and have taken ownership of the team; they’re part of the coaching staff,” he said, adding that he has a good group of upperclassmen and a good feeder program with middle school.
“It looks like we’re going to have a great following,” he said. “I’m excited.”
Team captains are seniors Mitch Edmonds (170) and Kana Johnson (160).
“I can’t say enough about them; they’re fantastic,” Couch said and added that “everybody’s passionate; everybody’s energetic about what’s going on.”
At Locust Grove, junior Mason Moody returns after winning the Class AAAAA state championship at 106 pounds. This season, he will be wrestling at 113.
Moody not only won a state championship but won the State Positive Athlete of the Year for wrestling.
While he already has a state championship, he’s not resting on his laurels.
“There’s always that next level in wrestling,” he said. “There’s always another level; there’s always another weight in front of you; and another day.”
Moody also said the team is “very tight-knit...it’s like a brotherhood; we stand up for each other.”
Last year, Locust Grove finished in the top six at the Class AAAAA team duals. Locust Grove also sent six wrestlers to the state traditional tournament. Two Locust Grove wrestlers finished in top three last year, including Moody and Tristan Malette (third, 113).
Luella will have more than 20 wrestlers on this season's team, including three girls. Most are young and inexperienced with 11 being new but there is some experience on the team as well.
“This year I think it’s going to be a large leap for us; we have a lot of guys coming back,” head coach Jeffrey A. Lake said.
He also said assistant coach Bryan Goldsby has been key to the team improving.
“He’s a professional fighter and professional wrestler so he brings a lot of technique to our program,” he said. “We’re just looking to go out and do the best we can”
Some key wrestlers include Phillip Crumbley, Charles Thatcher and senior Destiny Stewart (described by Lake as an awesome team player and also is a competitive swimmer).
Two key returning wrestlers for Ola this season include senior Conner Kimbrough, who placed second at 126 last year in the Class AAAAA state tournament, and senior Zion Smith, who placed third at 182.
“I’m really excited about the guys we have,” assistant coach Byron Fleming said.
The squad scored 152 points last year to take third in the traditional state tournament last year. In addition to Kimbrough and Smith, other placers last season were state champions Reece Jones (132) and Samuel Harris (138).
In the state duals last season, Ola lost to state champion Cass but came back in the consolation bracket to take third place.
Josh Lonn has been coaching at Stockbridge for three years and the program looks to be on the upswing.
“We’re pretty excited about what we’ve got going on at Stockbridge,” he said.
Stockbridge, at one time, was the top wrestling team not only in the county but one of the top teams in the state. In 2007, the Tigers won both the Class AAAAA traditional state tournament and state duals.
“There was a time when Stockbridge was the big bad wolf of wrestling around these parts,” Lonn said.
Lonn said the program is growing and more kids are coming out for wrestling, including several girls. In recent years, the team has had trouble filling out an entire roster.
“Numbers don’t make a team but it certainly helps,” Lonn said, adding that “we’re working hard and seeing a lot of progress.”
There were no seniors on last year’s team, so several wrestlers are coming back this year.
“We’re continuing to build up our program and excited to see what kind of results we can get,” he said.
Two key wrestlers include Leon Thomas at 175 and Alvino Cheeks at 215.
Jeramey Jones is in his first year as head coach at Union Grove and has several key wrestlers on the team.
Senior Jonah Lavendar placed fifth at state as a sophomore at 126 and was a sectional qualifier last year as a junior.
Junior Maddox Powell was a sectional qualifier as sophomore at 145 and junior Hudson Groover was a sectional qualifier as a sophomore at 132.
Recommended for you
Stacker explored pioneering moments in TV history. Click for more.50 famous firsts from TV history