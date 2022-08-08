STOCKBRIDGE — The theme for the upcoming 2022 high school football season seems to be something of a clash of contradictions at Dutchtown.
The Bulldogs (7-4 in 2021) are hoping for somewhat of a new beginning under first-year head coach Niketa Battle, yet are also hoping for something of the same old, same old with the season opener against Stephenson at Stockbridge High School less than two weeks away.
While Battle definitely hopes to put his own stamp on the program, one thing he is working to keep intact is the recent success, with the Bulldogs looking to extend its streak of state playoff appearances to six straight seasons.
And that history of success is something he sees as a good building block for him, his staff and his players this fall.
“The tone is already set,” said Battle, who accumulated a 46-33 record with five playoff appearances in seven seasons at Morrow and Mays before accepting the Dutchtown job this past winter, during Henry County’s Media Day event late last month at the Fairview Performing Arts Center. “I’m just building on the foundation of what was already established by previous coaches. This is a great program. The kids are working hard. I don’t have to really do a lot to get them going.
“So the kids already know that I won’t settle for just the mediocre. They’re going to go ahead and aim high and try and win a state championship.”
To that end, Battle and the Bulldogs should have a solid foundation to build from, with several key players returning from last season.
Seniors Amarion Yarbrough and Jamal Bing should provide plenty of punch for the Bulldogs’ ground game, running behind an offensive line anchored by fellow senior Hector Cari that has matured quite a bit since last season.
On the defensive side, the linebacker corps figures to be a strength for Dutchtown, with Yarbrough and Dwight Johnson Jr. returning after a solid 2021 campaign.
But as much as talent will play into the Bulldogs’ fortunes this fall, the proper attitude will also be a major factor.
And lest anyone doubt Battle’s faith in his players having the proper attitude, Johnson had a message about the mindset he and his teammates are in as the eagerly await the kickoff to the season.
“It’s go time,” Johnson said to the gathered media and their peers from other teams during Media Day.
