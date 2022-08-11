Following a legend is no easy task, and nobody is more familiar with that observation than Tanner Rogers.
Appointed in March as the new head football coach at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, Rogers knows he’s got big shoes to fill as he takes over for the departed Jonathan Gess, one of the most successful high school football coaches in state history.
But Rogers — who is also an ELCA alum — said he’s not making many changes in the program or within himself.
“My philosophy is I’ve got to be me and I’ve got to fill my shoes,” said Rogers. “Coach Gess is a mentor of mine and he was my high school coach and he’s he reason I got into teaching and coaching. So there are high expectations and he established a standard.
“I knew it was like that coming into it and the comparison factor is always going to be there, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to be me, fill my shoes first and trust the Lord with the rest of it. That’s my approach.”
Rogers, 29, who served as ELCA’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons (and was at Habersham Central three years prior), is aware of the program’s longtime stability and while he doesn’t see anything that’s broken and needs fixing, he is putting his own stamp on the Chargers’ persona.
“I’m in the middle,” said Rogers, who played in college at Charleston Southern. “There are things that ELCA has done that are great and we want to continue those things. This school molded me when it comes to work ethic and how I approach the day, (and) when it comes to how we run practice and how we set up the weight room, it might be a little different.
“There are things we’ll do similar and things we’ll do different. Change is good, but change is hard. If I feel strongly about something, I’m going to do something about it, but if something is done well, I’m all about continuing it. I don’t want to re-invent the wheel.”
Gess — now coaching at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula — is one of just five coaches to win six state championships. He coached the Chargers for 15 seasons and put the school on the football map, winning six state crowns with 11 region titles and a 160-39 overall record. ELCA went 7-7 in 2021, advancing to the semifinals of the Class A Private state playoffs and the Chargers have not had a losing season since 2003, even before they joined GHSA.
ELCA is looking at another change in 2023 that affects much more than the football program. After 18 years in Class A, the Chargers are moving up to Class AA and will assume membership in DeKalb County-centric, Region 5-AA along with Landmark Christian (3-8 in 2021), Redan (2-9), Columbia (8-4), Callaway (10-3), Towers (3-7) and McNair (0-10).
A move to Class AA has already made ELCA’s scheduling easier. Playing the last two years in Class A Private, ELCA had only two region opponents, making it necessary to schedule as many as eight other games. With six league foes this fall, the Chargers only had to schedule four non-region opponents.
But what a quartet of games — and what a road trip — it will be. ELCA will open the season Aug. 19 at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), and then face Blessed Trinity on Aug. 26. The Chargers travel the next weekend to Savannah to square off against Calvary Day and will have a Friday night off before their home opener on Sept. 16 against Prince Avenue Christian. In late October, ELCA will make another significant business trip to Hogansville.
“I’d rather have it this way; we definitely play some top-quality opponents,” said Rogers. “Those games expose and show you where you are lacking, so there’s not a false sense of hope going into region play. Our first four opponents are all well-seasoned and well-coached. We’ll be tested early and we’ll see where we’ll need to get better. It’s not easy to prepare for but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Not surprisingly, Rogers said he’s juggling mixed feelings as ELCA’s first game gets closer.
“I’m excited but I’ve always felt butterflies, when I was playing and when I was coaching,” he said. “But I believe in our preparation and our confidence and I’m just excited to see these boys compete. It’s not about me and my time — it’s about these boys and their success. They’ve been working hard and I’m ready for it to be here. It’s been a great ride so far.”
