STOCKBRIDGE — After lifting a winless football team from 2020 to three wins in his first season a year ago, Eagle's Landing coach Markus Brown has his sights set higher for the 2022 campaign.
The way he sees it, that's the natural progression during a rebuild of a program.
“We had an interesting group last year,” Brown said during Henry County's Media Day event late last month at Fairview Performing Arts Center. “We had a lot of kids playing for the first time on varsity, and while we lost a lot of kids, we've got a lot (of others) coming back.
“The biggest thing now is getting that culture established. It's about belief and someone believing in you. You're going to change your life by changing your life … and changing your mind.”
There's good reason for the Eagles to start believing in themselves this fall, especially considering that in addition to the three wins, four of their seven losses came by a combined eight points, and they were still competitive in the other losses.
“We changed the culture last year,” said senior safety/receiver Caleb Hardy. “Right now, we want to execute and believe in what our coaches say.”
Hardy will be a big catalyst for the Eagles this fall, particularly in the secondary on defense after making 24 tackles with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery as a junior last year, while fellow senior Murad Haqq figures to take a bigger role this year in the secondary after making 24 tackles with three pass breakups.
Meanwhile, Eagle's Landing also welcomes back two equally-important cornerstones on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Senior quarterback Shaihi Brown looks to build on an outstanding junior season in which he earned second-team All-Region 4-AAAAA honors after completing 149 of 209 passes (a whopping 71.3 percent) for 2,442 yards with 15 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, and adding 248 yards and three TDs on 46 carries on the ground.
One of his favorite receivers will also be back, with senior Quentin Thomas returning after snagging 46 receptions for 897 yards and three scores a year ago.
The Eagles will benefit from the presence of newcomer Ronnel Johnson, who should contribute both on offense and defense after transferring in from Luella.
The 6-foot, 170-pound senior was named second-team All-Region 5-AAAA as a tight end a year ago after catching 21 passes for 416 yards and four touchdowns, and also saw action at safety, combining for 13 tackles and assists with an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
The U.S. economy is now more than a year into a run of soaring inflation, and one category that has been dramatically affected is vehicles—both by supply constraints and demand-side factors, like aggressive government stimulus and high consumer spending. The increase in car prices has been p… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.