STOCKBRIDGE — Since the Henry County School’s Media Day event was established, it has become customary for the county’s football coaches to bring about three or four of their players to address the upcoming season with the media and representatives from other schools.
However, with several solid candidates to chose from, especially from a large senior class, Hampton coach Chad Ashley had trouble figuring out which ones to bring to this year’s even two weeks ago at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
So he did the only thing he could think of to do. He didn’t decide and brought them all.
“I brought a few more than I usually bring,” Ashley said when presenting seven of his top players for the upcoming 2022 campaign. “I just felt like they needed to be honored and recognized. We’re pretty senior heavy this year. The last couple years, I don’t think we’ve had 10 seniors in our program.”
That experience has well-served a Hampton program that has enjoyed the best success since it began in 2014 after earning Class AAAAA state playoff berths two of the last three seasons, including last year’s 3-6 campaign.
And the veteran leadership is something Ashley is hopeful will help the Hornets rise to even greater heights this fall.
“Of course, nobody knows how it’s going to be,” Ashley said. “But myself and my coaches, we really feel like these young men have an opportunity, if we continue to grow and put the work in, to do some really great things for Hampton High School, some things that haven’t happened here before.
“But it’s going to take all of us. I told them, ‘If you want something to be different, you’ve got to be able to do something different. … We’re still getting there. We’re not there yet, but just improving the mentality that every rep wins, and I’m trying to win every rep. … When all of us are on board with that, we’ve got a chance to do some special things.”
The main person Ashley and the Hornets will look to lead the way in that endeavor is senior Conner Tolley, who assumes the starting quarterback reins after accounting for a team-best 1,246 yards and 10 TDs in sharing the job last year.
And he believes that not only is he ready for the responsibility, but so are his teammates.
“I think we’ve had a lot of younger people step up, and I’ve helped them catch up to speed a lot quicker other athletes have had to,” Tolley said.
“They definitely like filling crucial roles on our team, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can to this season for us.”
Tolley should get a lot of help in running the offense from the two leading receivers from a year ago, seniors Cameron Goggins (25 rec., 418 yards) and Jeray Green (15-311), with fellow seniors Johnathan Cook and Tyrone Tumblin anchoring the offensive line.
Tumblin and Cook also figure to be leaders on defense, which also should feature senior Jevon Lewis at linebacker and junior Ryan Perry on the edge.
