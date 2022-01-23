STOCKBRIDGE — As cold as the weather has been most of the month, thoughts of spring are already prominent around Henry County with the recent beginning of high school baseball preseason practice.
Hopes are high for many of Henry's 10 teams, all of whom were at the Fairview Performing Arts Center earlier this month to discuss the upcoming 2022 season.
After a few down seasons, including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign, Dutchtown rebounded somewhat last season with a 12-12 overall mark and finished just one spot out of a state playoff berth in Region 4-AAAAA.
The Bulldogs look to take the next step toward the postseason this spring, and have some important pieces to what was a very young puzzle returning a year older and a year wiser.
Among those pieces are last year's home run (2) and RBI (20) leader in sophomore catcher/utility man Trey Callaway, who also hit .352, and one of the team's pitching workhorses in senior right-hander Christian Jackson.
“We've kind of been in the middle of the region the last couple of years,” Dutchtown coach Brandon Carter said. “So this year, I really want to push forward and break through to get to the playoffs. … We're looking to be a whole lot more consistent in all facets of the game. … Pitching and defense are definitely going to be essential.”
Eagle's Landing is coming off a disappointing 2-21 campaign from 2021, but Chris Chow, in his first season as head coach after being an assistant the past four years, is optimistic that the Eagles can make some headway this spring.
They'll rely on a few returning experienced players like junior Jesse Bennett, who will pull double duty in the infield and on the mound, as well as sophomore outfielder Cliff Wysinger.
However, one thing Chow says the Eagles will have this year that they haven't had in recent years is a little more depth to the roster.
“The past couple of year have been rough,” Chow said candidly. “Numbers have been lower, the turnout has been lower. But we are really turning that around. Last year, we had 18 total people in our JV and varsity program. Five of those were eighth-graders, who could've contributed on varsity, but eighth-graders can't play varsity.
“This year, we anticipate 35 to 40 in tryouts, which is tremendous for us. We've got a very young team with a lot of talent and skill that we're hoping to mold into a cohesive team.”
At Hampton, the challenge for 2022 is a lot different after a historic season in which the Hornets not only posted the first winning season in program history at 23-8, but also claimed their first Region 5-AAAA championship en route to the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs.
And with several key returning players back, like seniors Reuben Johnson in the outfield and right-hander Garrett Chandler on the mound and at second base, the Hornets seem poised for even more heights this spring under first-year coach Garrett Cox.
“We're definitely looking to repeat (as region champs) and even more,” Cox said. “However, that won't be our only goal. We'll also focus on the mantra, 'Do the work.' This will guide everything we do as a team. If we want to reach our goals, we must be willing to understand what the work is, and then go and do it.”
For Locust Grove, the goal for 2022 is not to maintain and build, but a return to past success.
The Wildcats (19-14) had a solid season, including a berth in the Class AAAAA state playoffs, but it was the first full season with less than 20 wins since 2013.
Coach Chad Crawford will look to veterans like seniors left-hander Tyrus Cobb, an All-State and Region 4-AAAAA Pitcher of the Year and outfielder with an All-Star name, and first baseman/designated hitter Dallas Durden to help pave the way back to the top of the region standings and later rounds of the postseason.
“We believe in hard work,” Crawford said. “Hard work is going to help us achieve our goals. Our guys understand that they're if in the gym all the time and hitting all the time, they'll really make life easier.”
Luella (10-14) qualified for the Class AAAA state playoffs for the third time in the last four full seasons a year ago.
Head coach Ashley Sims will have a few new faces in the program this year.
And he will look to returning stalwarts like senior second-team All-Region 5-AAAA right-handed pitcher/first baseman Cameron James and junior infielder Z'liyah Harris, who is the first girl to play in a state playoff game and will be pulling double duty with the Luella lacrosse program for the second straight year, to provide leadership.
“I preach resilience and preparation,” Sims said. “We always prepare to do things, and we do have resilience. … Our (goal) this year is to continue to build the program.”
After finishing just out of a state playoff game in 2021, McDonough (6-14) hopes to take the next step forward a year later.
However, this spring will be something of a learning experience for new head coach Sean Stallings and the Warhawks.
“I inherited the team around (last) summer, and not knowing what I was walking into or what the situation looked like, I was introduced to certain people … and got acclimated to some of the players and what the environment was actually like,” Stallings said. “We walked into it with an approach of just make sure we're prepared for whatever situations we may run into during the season. So we've kind of been working together in the offseason and going over the proper preparations for the best (possible) performance. We've been applying that process to everything we do, by just getting better in baseball with every approach.”
Among the players who made the biggest early impression with Stallings is returning senior infielder and catcher Brian Carter.
After sharing the Region 4-AAAAA title with Locust Grove last year, Ola (24-11) had a bit of turnover with its coaching staff, with longtime assistant Kyle McCreary taking over as head coach and welcoming some new assistants.
The Mustangs will, however, have several important players back from last year, including versatile senior captain Austin Merritt and sophomore catcher/third baseman James McGee.
“You're only as good as the guys you surround yourselves with,” McCreary said. “I'm excited about the staff we've put together and the players. These guys have been putting in a lot of work. … They've been really trying to transform … not only physically, but mentally. We have leaders every which way you turn. We're a very veteran group, guys who I have a lot of respect for who work their tails off and grind.
“We're looking to carry on the name that Ola baseball has made for itself the past 10 years. We're excited to compete in this region. This is definitely one of the top regions, if not the top region, in the state. I'm excited about the guys that I get to coach against. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them. This region has not only produced great teams, but produced some of the top players in the state year in and year out.”
After struggling to a 5-22 record a year ago, Stockbridge is looking to return to a more competitive level that it has become accustomed to most years.
Daniel Greene also has taken pride in bringing a level of stability and consistency to the Tigers program in his six previous seasons as coach, and he'll count on a couple of important seniors who have been in the program several years.
One is last year's hitting leader Devin Chandler, who hit .282 with 15 RBIs, and led the Tigers in extra-base hits (13), runs scored (22) and stolen bases (14), while the other is right-handed pitcher John Stephens, whose eight appearances were third on the team.
Consistency is also the theme at Union Grove (19-9), which continued a long streak of postseason appearances last year after finishing just one game behind Ola for the Region 4-AAAAA title.
Coach Allen Franklin likes the mix he has with this year's edition of the Wolverines, with leaders like senior right-handed pitcher Ryan Hutchinson, junior shortstop/right-handed pitcher K.J. Clarington and sophomore catcher/third baseman Kai Huber.
“The main thing we want to do has try to have fun and try to get better every single day,” Franklin said. “That's our goal every single year. It never changes. We've got a good group of guys, a good mix of guys, this year.”
With a 7-10 overall record last year, Woodland had its share of adversity to deal with a year ago.
The biggest goal for the Wolfpack this year, as head coach Quinton King sees it, is to find a way to deal with such adversity just a little bit better.
“Baseball is a game of failure,” King said. “It teaches you how to fail, but what do you do after you fail? How do you get yourself back up?”
King and the Wolfpack will like to veterans like seniors Zachary Lamping behind the plate and Jeremiah Polk at first base and in the outfield.
