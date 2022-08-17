STOCKBRIDGE — The 2021 season was quite a successful one for Henry County's high school boys and girls cross country teams, with a combined 11 teams representing seven of the county's schools having placed in the state meet.
Many of those teams were among those present Henry County's Media Day late last month at the Fairview Performing Arts Center to discuss their prospects of maintaining the county's record of success for the 2022 campaign.
Eagle's Landing will have a new coach at the helm in Braxton Hall, who is very pleased with the early signs from both his boys and girls teams leading into the fall.
“The kids have had great work ethic and a lot of great history,” Hall said. “There's been lots of hard work and lots of dedication. The summer (workouts have) indicated that we have some powerful potential.”
Leading that powerful potential will be junior Delton White for the boys and fellow juniors Nyla Atkinson, who is running cross country for the first time after running distances for the Eagles' track and field team, and Maleia Ali for the girls.
Hampton will field two full teams this season, which coach Tia Gambrell is hoping will lead to another strong regular season and postseason after the Hornets girls placed 22nd in last year's Class AAAA state meet, while the boys finished 21st.
“The individuals (on the team) are coming together as a family,” Gambrell said. “We expect to engage our runners to be the best we can be and make it happen.”
Senior Haley Love returns to the Hampton lineup after placing 111th individually a year ago.
Luella was also a factor in Class AAAA in 2021, with the boys winning Region 5-AAAA and placing 17th at state, while the Lions girls were region runner-up and 19th at state.
Coaches Corrion Lewis-Ward and LaToya Brown enter this fall optimistic that both teams can pick up where they left off this season, especially with the presence of seniors Chris Wright, Jmar Taylor and Emory Delbridge and sophomore Brent Priester, and senior Amani Matar-Lee and junior Asia Davis providing leadership for the girls.
Meanwhile, McDonough will look to a Henry County schools graduate in Kayla Pritchett as its new head coach to lead both Warhawk teams, including a girls team that hopes to continue momentum after placing 25th in last year's state meet.
Ola is also looking to build momentum, and coach Torrance “Tee” McGee is looking to do that by also building up team chemistry.
“We're motivated to not only make the team more driven, but also more social,” McGee said. “We want to see a sense of community.”
The Mustangs' girls team will be aided in that task with the leadership provided by a trio of returnees, including co-captains Lynley Towns and Aislynn Gonzalez, as well as Siana Jordan.
Two more county teams on the upswing include the girls and boys teams at Stockbridge, both of which are looking to build off a strong season from 2021.
The girls qualified for the state meet for the first time in 15 years, where the Tigers finished 28th, while the boys were only five points away in the sectional meet from joining them.
And coach John Butler is very excited about the possibilities for both teams heading into the fall.
“We've had kids (who have been running) … all summer,” Brown said. “Our team chemistry looks very, very good, and we have (members of the) track team who finished fifth in the 4 by 800(-meter relay) at state who are either coming over to cross country or already running.”
Union Grove is coming off a huge season for both the girls and boys teams, with the former placing 10th at the Class AAAAA state meet, while the boys took 16th.
The girls return Albany Robinson, who placed 91st individually at state a year ago, while the boys welcome back fellow junior Johnny McCarthy, who placed 34th at state.
But head coach Jason Newton is confident his Wolverines are poised to climb further up the ladder this year based on the offseason work they've put in.
“It's started in the summer,” Newton said. “We established a baseline in our strength and conditioning, and we've supported each other. We've made some slight changes, and we're working to build upon what we've built before.”
Dutchtown, Locust Grove and Woodland were not represented a Media Day.
Recommended for you
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but that doesn't mean it has to be difficult to throw together or boring. Try out one of these recipes to make the most of the most important meal. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.