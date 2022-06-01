Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.

Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.

Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for area teams:

Dutchtown

Aug. 20 Stephenson (at Stockbridge)

Aug. 26 Tift County

Sept. 2 Jonesboro

Sept. 9 at Spalding

Sept. 16 at Warner Robins

Sept. 30 at Union Grove

Oct. 14 Jones County

Oct. 21 Locust Grove

Oct. 28 at Eagle’s Landing

Nov. 4 Ola

Eagle’s Landing

Aug. 19 at Spalding

Aug. 26 at Grayson

Sept. 2 at Marist

Sept. 9 at Discovery

Sept. 16 Union Grove

Sept. 30 Jones County

Oct. 7 at Locust Grove

Oct. 14 at Ola

Oct. 21 at Warner Robins

Oct. 28 Dutchtown

Eagle’s Landing Christian

Aug. 19 at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

Aug. 26 at Blessed Trinity

Sept. 2 at Calvary Day

Sept. 16 Prince Avenue Christian

Sept. 23 at Landmark Christian

Oct. 7 at Redan (North DeKalb Stadium)

Oct. 14 Columbia

Oct. 21 at Callaway

Oct. 28 Towers

Nov. 4 McNair

Hampton

Aug. 19 at Tri-Cities

Aug. 26 at McIntosh

Sept. 2 Central-Carrollton

Sept. 9 Woodland

Sept. 16 at Stockbridge

Sept. 30 at Pace Academy

Oct. 7 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Oct. 21 McDonough

Oct. 28 Lovett

Nov. 4 at Luella

Locust Grove

Aug. 19 McDonough

Sept. 2 M.L. King

Sept. 9 at Houston County

Sept. 16 at Jones County

Sept. 23 Arabia Mountain

Oct. 7 Eagle’s Landing

Oct. 14 Union Grove

Oct. 21 at Dutchtown

Oct. 28 at Ola

Nov. 4 Warner Robins

Luella

Aug. 19 Eastside

Aug. 26 at Ola

Sept. 2 at Starr’s Mill

Sept. 9 Stockbridge

Sept. 16 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Sept. 30 Lovett

Oct. 7 at Woodland

Oct. 20 Pace Academy

Oct. 28 at McDonough

Nov. 4 Hampton

McDonough

Aug. 19 at Locust Grove

Sept. 2 Union Grove

Sept. 9 Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Sept. 16 at Lovett

Sept. 30 at Woodland

Oct. 7 at Pace Academy

Oct. 14 Stone Mountain

Oct. 21 at Hampton

Oct. 28 Luella

Nov. 4 Stockbridge

Ola

Aug. 18 at Griffin

Aug. 26 Luella

Sept. 2 Jackson

Sept. 16 at Eastside (at Sharp Stadium)

Sept. 30 Warner Robins

Oct. 7 at Jones County

Oct. 14 Eagle’s Landing

Oct. 21 at Union Grove

Oct. 28 Locust Grove

Nov. 4 at Dutchtown

Stockbridge

Aug. 20 Southwest DeKalb

Aug. 26 at Colquitt County

Sept. 2 Dougherty

Sept. 9 at Luella

Sept. 16 Hampton

Sept. 30 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Oct. 7 at Lovett

Oct. 14 Woodland

Oct. 28 at Pace Academy

Nov. 4 at McDonough

Strong Rock Christian

Aug. 19 at Mount de Sales

Aug. 26 at Whitefield Academy

Sept. 2 at Deerfield-Windsor

Sept. 9 Walker

Sept. 16 Loganville Christian

Sept. 23 at Lakeview Academy

Oct. 7 Westfield

Oct. 14 Pacelli

Oct. 21 at Heritage

Oct. 28 at Brookstone

Union Grove

Aug. 19 at Upson-Lee

Aug. 26 Whitewater

Sept. 2 at McDonough

Sept. 9 Jackson

Sept. 16 at Eagle’s Landing

Sept. 30 Dutchtown

Oct. 7 at Warner Robins

Oct. 14 at Locust Grove

Oct. 21 Ola

Nov. 4 Jones County

Woodland

Aug. 19 at New Manchester

Aug. 26 at Columbia (Avondale Stadium)

Sept. 2 McIntosh

Sept. 9 at Hampton

Sept. 16 Pace Academy

Sept. 30 McDonough

Oct. 7 Luella

Oct. 14 at Stockbridge

Oct. 27 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Nov. 4 at Lovett

