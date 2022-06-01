Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.
Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.
Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for area teams:
Dutchtown
Aug. 20 Stephenson (at Stockbridge)
Aug. 26 Tift County
Sept. 2 Jonesboro
Sept. 9 at Spalding
Sept. 16 at Warner Robins
Sept. 30 at Union Grove
Oct. 14 Jones County
Oct. 21 Locust Grove
Oct. 28 at Eagle’s Landing
Nov. 4 Ola
Eagle’s Landing
Aug. 19 at Spalding
Aug. 26 at Grayson
Sept. 2 at Marist
Sept. 9 at Discovery
Sept. 16 Union Grove
Sept. 30 Jones County
Oct. 7 at Locust Grove
Oct. 14 at Ola
Oct. 21 at Warner Robins
Oct. 28 Dutchtown
Eagle’s Landing Christian
Aug. 19 at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
Aug. 26 at Blessed Trinity
Sept. 2 at Calvary Day
Sept. 16 Prince Avenue Christian
Sept. 23 at Landmark Christian
Oct. 7 at Redan (North DeKalb Stadium)
Oct. 14 Columbia
Oct. 21 at Callaway
Oct. 28 Towers
Nov. 4 McNair
Hampton
Aug. 19 at Tri-Cities
Aug. 26 at McIntosh
Sept. 2 Central-Carrollton
Sept. 9 Woodland
Sept. 16 at Stockbridge
Sept. 30 at Pace Academy
Oct. 7 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Oct. 21 McDonough
Oct. 28 Lovett
Nov. 4 at Luella
Locust Grove
Aug. 19 McDonough
Sept. 2 M.L. King
Sept. 9 at Houston County
Sept. 16 at Jones County
Sept. 23 Arabia Mountain
Oct. 7 Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 14 Union Grove
Oct. 21 at Dutchtown
Oct. 28 at Ola
Nov. 4 Warner Robins
Luella
Aug. 19 Eastside
Aug. 26 at Ola
Sept. 2 at Starr’s Mill
Sept. 9 Stockbridge
Sept. 16 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Sept. 30 Lovett
Oct. 7 at Woodland
Oct. 20 Pace Academy
Oct. 28 at McDonough
Nov. 4 Hampton
McDonough
Aug. 19 at Locust Grove
Sept. 2 Union Grove
Sept. 9 Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Sept. 16 at Lovett
Sept. 30 at Woodland
Oct. 7 at Pace Academy
Oct. 14 Stone Mountain
Oct. 21 at Hampton
Oct. 28 Luella
Nov. 4 Stockbridge
Ola
Aug. 18 at Griffin
Aug. 26 Luella
Sept. 2 Jackson
Sept. 16 at Eastside (at Sharp Stadium)
Sept. 30 Warner Robins
Oct. 7 at Jones County
Oct. 14 Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 21 at Union Grove
Oct. 28 Locust Grove
Nov. 4 at Dutchtown
Stockbridge
Aug. 20 Southwest DeKalb
Aug. 26 at Colquitt County
Sept. 2 Dougherty
Sept. 9 at Luella
Sept. 16 Hampton
Sept. 30 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Oct. 7 at Lovett
Oct. 14 Woodland
Oct. 28 at Pace Academy
Nov. 4 at McDonough
Strong Rock Christian
Aug. 19 at Mount de Sales
Aug. 26 at Whitefield Academy
Sept. 2 at Deerfield-Windsor
Sept. 9 Walker
Sept. 16 Loganville Christian
Sept. 23 at Lakeview Academy
Oct. 7 Westfield
Oct. 14 Pacelli
Oct. 21 at Heritage
Oct. 28 at Brookstone
Union Grove
Aug. 19 at Upson-Lee
Aug. 26 Whitewater
Sept. 2 at McDonough
Sept. 9 Jackson
Sept. 16 at Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 30 Dutchtown
Oct. 7 at Warner Robins
Oct. 14 at Locust Grove
Oct. 21 Ola
Nov. 4 Jones County
Woodland
Aug. 19 at New Manchester
Aug. 26 at Columbia (Avondale Stadium)
Sept. 2 McIntosh
Sept. 9 at Hampton
Sept. 16 Pace Academy
Sept. 30 McDonough
Oct. 7 Luella
Oct. 14 at Stockbridge
Oct. 27 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Nov. 4 at Lovett
