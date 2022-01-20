STOCKBRIDGE — As a still relatively new varsity sport locally, the goals are fairly simple in terms of complexity for Henry County’s high school boys and girls lacrosse programs heading into the 2022 season.
Six schools sent representatives to the county’s Media Day event for spring sports earlier this month at the Fairview Performing Arts Center, and the fairly straightforward goals can probably be best encapsulated by the Eagle’s Landing girls.
Head coach James “J.T.” Thomas, who coached at McDonough before heading northward, said the Eagles’ focus this spring will simply be to “set new standards.”
Luella‘s girls will have a different focus of trying to take another step forward this spring after a 4-6 campaign in 2021.
And the Lions’ coaching staff of head coach Lyneisha Fletcher and assistant Julie Richardson will look to leaders like Z’liyah Harris, who will be pulling double duty while also playing for Luella’s baseball team this spring, to set the right kind of tone for the rest of the team.
The McDonough girls, meanwhile, have even higher aspirations under head coach Lorenzo Bryson after a solid 5-5-1 season a year ago that saw them finish just out of the state playoffs.
The postseason is definitely on the Warhawks’ minds with the return of a trio of senior leaders in Amirah Etienne, DeAnna Hyde and Zion Sales, plus sophomore goaltender Imani Grier.
Reaching the playoffs is a goal already reached for the Ola girls after last year’s 14-3 season that included advancing to the second round of the Class A-AAAAA state playoffs.
The next step is making an even deeper postseason run, something coach Daniel Stowers is confident is within reach with a deep pool of 68 players to choose from for 36 roster spots.
Two players who figure to be among the final roster include returning senior co-captain midfielders Ariel Grimwade and Shelby Nail.
Meanwhile, Richard Hutnut’s Mustang boys are looking for rapid improvement from 2021 in his second season as coach, with attacker Jacob Payne and Nolin Garrett providing some experience.
Union Grove boasts a pair of playoff teams from last year looking for more in 2022.
Coach Ashton Nash’s Wolverine girls (8-7 last year) will be after their third straight postseason appearance (taking into account the 2020 season lost to COVID-19) and will look to their largest senior class, led by Diana Sethna and Maeley Ledford, to give the team a big boost with its experience.
The boys team (9-9 in 2021), coached by Jon Pilato, is also looking to qualify for the state playoffs for the third straight year, with a pair of sophomores in attacker Luke Greer and midfielde/long stick middie Rhett Steele expected to play a big role.
Woodland‘s girls hope to take step forward in 2022 behind returning experienced players like seniors Demaria Blount and Moriah Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.