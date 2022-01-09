STOCKBRIDGE — After a strong 2021, several of Henry County's high school soccer teams are looking to not only repeat them, but take further steps forward in 2022.
Six of the county's boys and girls programs were present to discuss those plans at the Media Day event Thursday at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
One thing Dutchtown's boys and girls teams have in common is that they will share a head coach, with boys head coach John Zeiler taking over the girls head coaching role after serving as an assistant last year.
“I'm really excited about this year in leading both squads,” Zeiler said during Media Day. “It's not just about this year. The future is really bright at Dutchtown, just like soccer in general. The interest is what we're trying to create here at the high school, and it's really working.”
The Bulldog boys look to build on a 8-6 campaign from 2021 with the return of several key players, including senior co-captains Jayson Jemison and Jakob Pen.
Meanwhile, the Bulldog girls are looking for improvement from last year's 5-8 squad simply by having more depth, led by senior co-captains Kennedi Pugh and Sydni Moody, after being limited by as little as nine players on the roster at times due to COVID.
At Hampton, both the Hornets' boys and girls squads are coming off postseason berths.
Rachel St. Clair's girls squad finished as Region 5-AAAA runner-up, but will have to replace several graduated seniors, and will look to juniors Nelly Vivaldo-Garcia and Destiny Stewart to form the foundation of the 2022 team.
First-year boys coach Austin Smallwood will also have a very young roster to work with, led by Paul Cano and dynamic freshman Gianni Piedrahita.
But he is hopeful that youthful enthusiasm and energy will help the Hornets grow up quickly.
By contrast, Locust Grove will have two much more experienced teams returning for the 2022 spring campaign.
Coach Jason Wayne's Wildcat boys welcome back 11 seniors from last year's squad that went 13-4 overall and won Region 4-AAAAA with a perfect 7-0 mark, including last year's leading scorer Daniel Townsend and goalkeeper Connor Biffle.
“One thing we were pretty good at last year ... was (have) a very strong chemistry team where we were able to move the ball around very well,” Wayne said. “We really hope to continue to do that this year.”
The Wildcat girls also return a strong and experienced nucleus after going through something of a rebuilding season in 2021.
“We have traditionally been really strong in the region,” said Locust Grove girls coach Danna Seigle. “So we're coming back this year with more talent, more excitement, more determination. And we're fighting to be in that top contender spot yet again.”
Helping matters are the return of a pair of second-team All-Region selections in senior midfielder Hannah Relford and sophomore goalkeeper Logan Seigle, who made 146 saves between the pipes as a freshman last year.
Luella also has some experience returning to try and build historic success from last season, with both led by veteran coach James Roberts, who enters his 15th season at the school.
“Last season was a historic one for the Lions' Den,” Roberts said. “We secured the region (5-AAAA) title for both the (boys) and (girls) teams. That's the first time in school history. And hosting the first-round of the state playoffs. That, too, was the first time in school history. … So we would like to keep moving forward … and set the bar high.”
The boys are coming off an 11-6 campaign and look to take the next step behind a roster with a good mix of youth and experience, led by seniors Jonathan Guest, a first-team preseason All-State selection, and Xavier Sanchez.
The Lions girls (10-7) ended last season ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AAAA, and welcome back a pair of experienced leaders in senior Brooke Gloster, also selected as first-team preseason All-State, and junior Lily Goldsmith.
Ola's two teams also had quite a bit of success last year, and while neither team won a region title, both the Mustangs girls (6-7) and boys (7-7-1) qualified for the Class AAAAA state playoffs and advanced to the second round as the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, from Region 4.
Craig Helf moves over to the girls team after coaching the boys last year, and will have a young squad to work with, though senior Abby Maneol and sophomore Payton Bates give the Mustangs some much-needed leadership and experience.
New boys coach John Murphy will have quite a few new faces on his roster this spring, but does have brothers Mason and Reese Worsham returning from last year's squad.
At Union Grove, both the boys and girls team will be looking to build off a successful 2021 this spring.
Coach Beth Caldwell's Wolverine girls (13-3-3, 7-0), will try to defend last year's Region 4-AAAAA title behind a pair of senior first-team All-Region 4-AAAAA honorees from last season in forward/midfielder Mia Ries and defender Jayla Haven, a College of Charleston commit.
And Caldwell is quite excited about the young talent joining them on the field.
“Our goal is always to do better than we did the year before,” Caldwell said. “We lose key players this year, but we are very blessed and fortunate to have new talent step up and to do a great job filling those shoes each year.”
The Wolverine boys (13-6, 6-1) finished as region runner-up last year, just one game off the lead, and return most of the key pieces from that squad, with only two seniors lost.
Among the top returners that coach Kevin Roberts will welcome back are are seniors Farrell Fawzi, last year's leading scorer, and the team's top defenders, along with junior Andrew Lam, who finished with 98 saves in goal a year ago, and Markus Porter, who was among the team's assist leaders at midfield, as well as William Peterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.