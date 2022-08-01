STOCKBRIDGE — New regions, new coaches and new opportunities were common topics of conversation among all fall sports representatives during the 2022 Henry County Media Day on Friday at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
That includes softball, which included contingents from nine of the county's 10 public school teams, all of which had an optimistic outlook for the upcoming season that gets underway in a matter of days.
Despite a difficult 3-14 mark during the 2021 campaign, Dutchtown is one of those upbeat teams, and the reason can be summed up by fourth-year head coach Brandon Carter in one word — consistency.
“Coming into the season, we want to be a lot more consistent in all aspects of the game,” Carter said.
That consistency should be enhanced not only by the return of several important contributors from last year, including seniors Miquina Bell and Jasmyne Watson, but also continuing to build up depth now and in the future in the Bulldogs' junior varsity and feeder programs.
Eagle's Landing also comes into the fall with optimism despite a rough season a year ago, with new head coach Jaimie Allen infusing more confidence and higher expectations.
So far, she's liked what she's seen from the Eagles.
“I'm expecting better teamwork (this season),” Allen said. “The girls are very committed to the sport, and the dedication is there every day.”
That dedication can be seen in several returning leaders like seniors Alexis Smith and Nyla Wilson, as well as sophomores Nya Wilkinson and Audrey Taylor.
And like Dutchtown, the Eagles' program is growing across the board, with 40 players having come out for varsity and junior varsity tryouts this year.
Though it wasn't part of the Media Day activities, Eagle's Landing Christian is also a team with a lot of optimism for 2022, and with good reason.
The Chargers return most of last year's team that placed third in the Class A Private state tournament, including Faith Rush, the champion of the Home Run Derby at the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's Junior All-Star Game in June, and fellow senior Chloe Fowler.
And despite moving up one classification this fall, ELCA should be among the favorites in Region 5-AA.
A pair of one-run losses were the only thing prevented Hampton from advancing past the first round of last year's Class AAAA state playoffs.
And first-year coach Mack Majors is very excited about the Hornets' prospects with a number of experienced players returning from last year's Region 5-AAAA championship team, including seniors Amanda Barnes, Cheyenne Godfrey and Jada Howard.
They will need that experience with the new make-up of the region, which also includes the addition of tradition Class AA powerhouses Lovett and Pace Academy.
However, Majors is confident his team can find a way to battle to defend last year's region title.
“One of the things I've been preaching (to the players) is to go 100 percent at anything you do,” Major said. “Don't doubt yourself.”
Locust Grove shouldn't have too many doubts this season after a solid 15-8 season that included a Region 4-AAAAA runner-up finish, along with a berth in the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
New head coach Brad Tolleson should have plenty of good building blocks to work with, including seniors Clara Pittington, Kendall Rowlands and Tannah Wilson.
But he says the biggest key for the season may have more to do with the team's chemistry and mental approach to the game.
“We've reset the (team's) mindset to (emphasize) serving others and doing something on an elite level,” Tolleson said.
Luella will also be among the teams looking to dethrone Hampton in Region 5-AAAA, after finishing as runner-up a year ago.
Coach Lyneisha Fletcher's Lions will try to do so by focusing on the present, led by slugging seniors Taylor Orr and Z'Liyah Harris.
A similar approach will be employed by head coach Sean Stallings and his staff at McDonough, which will try to improve upon a tough 2021 campaign this fall.
The Warhawks will look to seniors Jalaysia Littlejohn and Nailah Perry to provide leadership to help build team chemistry and cohesion.
Ola was very close to a berth in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals a year ago after taking perennial powerhouse Loganville to a third and deciding game in their second-round playoff series.
Senior pitcher Anna Hutchison is convinced that the Mustangs will learn from that experience to take the next step to surpass last year's 19-win season.
“I think we have a better mindset this year,” Hutchison said. “We're all excited about working together.”
Hutchison will be one of a diverse group of players that coach figure to lead the way this season for coach Lee Kicklighter's team, along with sophomore shortstop D'Erica Pace and junior second baseman Katie Lemonds.
Mindset is also a key to taking another step forward at Stockbridge, where head coach Jamilia Green and senior assistant Karl Brooks have emphasized gradual improvement by “building bridges” from the ground up.
The foundation for this year's bridge to greater success will be team leaders like senior Mariyah Brown, junior Janea Hudson and sophomore Jada Roberts.
Meanwhile, Allen Franklin is taking a similar approach in his 24th season in Henry County and 23rd season as head coach at Union Grove.
“Coming into the season, we're hoping to improve and get better every day and have fun doing it,” Franklin said.
The Wolverines, who will try to make a return to the postseason after last year's fourth-place finish in Region 4-AAAAA, could have quite a bit of fun this fall if they can bond as a team behind leaders like senior Faith Southern and Zariah Webb.
Woodland did not send any representatives to Media Day, but the Wolfpack, who lost out on a tie-breaker with Union Grove for the region's final playoff berth last year, will work hard to take the next step forward.
