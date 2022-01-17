STOCKBRIDGE — There's a lot of reason for optimism for Henry County's boys and girls high school track and field teams for the 2022 season.
That is especially true for the 15 individual teams representing 10 different schools that placed in their respective classifications in last year's GHSA State Track and Field Championships.
Those teams were among those representing eight of the 10 county schools at Media Day earlier this month at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
Dutchtown produced two of those state placers from a year ago, and fifth-year coach Calvin Gibson has high hopes and expectations for both.
The Bulldog boys welcome back seven seniors from a team that placed eighth in the Class AAAAA team standings at state a year ago, including Malik Smith, who placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in last year's state meet, and Garrison Madden, a state placer in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Meanwhile, the girls welcome back six seniors from last year's 31st-place team, led by sprinters Gabriella Smith and Ansley Guy, the latter of whom placed fifth in the 200 last year.
At Hampton, coach Mark Myers' squads goal is simply to “win the day,” by taking things one day at a time.
The Hornet girls, who placed 16th as a team in Class AAAA last year, will look to sophomore distance runner Hailey Love, as well as Paris Thomas, to lead the way.
Meanwhile, senior thrower Brandon Bogle and distance runner Braylon Hicks are back to provide leadership for the boys team.
Like Dutchtown, Luella boasts two teams that placed at the AAAA state meet last year, with the boys team taking 15th place and the girls finishing in a tie for 24th.
Unlike the Bulldogs, the Lions are focusing on building up numbers, with each team expecting 20 athletes to come out for their squads in 2022.
Senior Davonte Jackson is back to set the tone for the boys team in the hurdles events, while the girls should get a boost from leaders like seniors Jaeva Ridley in the 200 and middle distances and Kameron Noble in the 200, 400 and relays.
At McDonough, girls coach Michael Clarington and boys coach Danny Buggs will look to build on progress from 2021 this spring.
The Warhawk boys bring back some important contributors from a team that tied for 21st at state last year, including seniors Esa Short, who placed fifth in the triple jump and long jump at state, Richard Baugh III, also a fifth-place finisher in the high jump, and thrower Nicholas Wright.
The Ola boys are also looking to continue the momentum from a state placing season from 2021 after finishing tied for 18th in Class AAAAA.
The Mustangs should have good senior leadership in pretty much every area, with sprinter Micah Bell, distance man C.J. Estrada and thrower Khristian Kelly all back.
The girls will also feature a trio of senior captains with the return of pole vaulter Hope Mask and sprinters Jada Jenkins and Jaida Jenkins.
The Stockbridge girls are coming off a huge 2021 campaign after placing 11th at the Class AAAAAA state meet.
And with competitors like Vanderbilt-committed senior thrower Ja'el Dunn, who placed third at state in the shot put and fourth in the discus a year ago, returning, the Tigers could make their presence felt again this spring.
The boys team will also have a senior leader to lean on with middle distance specialist Akari Shaw back.
Both of Union Grove's teams are coming back for 2022 fresh off strong performances at the Class AAAAA state meet a year ago.
The Wolverine girls should be particularly strong in the distance events this spring, with the return of seniors Gabby Parsons, last year's Region 4-AAAAA champion and state runner-up in the 800, and Carson Brantley, an All-State performer in the 1,600 for a team that placed 12th at state.
The boys, who posted a 36th-place finish, should be paced by Quentin Peterson in the throwing events.
Woodland is another school that boasts two returning state-placing teams from last year, with the girls having tied for 12th with Union Grove and the boys finishing 25th.
The boys lost a pair of state champions from last year, but do have several key athletes back, such as D'Anthony Smotherman, Michael Willis and Joshua Roberts, while Skylin Freeman leads the top returners for the Wolfpack girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.