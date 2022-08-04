STOCKBRIDGE — For the second straight season, eight Henry County schools were represented in the Georgia High School Association's state playoffs in 2021.
Six of those teams were present during Henry County Public Schools' Media Day event last Friday at the Fairview Performing Arts Center.
Coaches and players from each of those teams and others from around the county are eagerly looking forward to a new season this fall, and optimistic the county's success can continue even with the realignment of the GHSA's regions.
Dutchtown earned the No. 4 seed from Region 4-AAAAA last year, and coach Kimberly Benson's Bulldogs are hopeful improving that standing, along with their 14-14 record, in the revamped Region 2-AAAAA this fall.
If they are to do so, leaders like Trinity Thomas and Aaliyah Sneed will have to set the pace. The former believes communication will be the biggest key for the upcoming season.
“We're a loud team,” Thomas said. “We want to be heard and express our emotions. And there will be a lot of accountability among us.”
Meanwhile, team chemistry will be the main goal at Eagle's Landing after a disappointing first-round exit in the state playoffs following an outstanding regular season with a 27-11 record a share of the Region 4-AAAAA title and the region's top playoff seed.
“Our vision for the program is family,” Eagle's Landing coach Joel Kellogg said. “Our motto is, 'We don't aspire to be the best player on our team. We aspire to be the best player for our team.'”
The Eagles should have plenty of those players to help lead the way this fall, including last year's serving and assists leader, senior Eres David (110 aces, .914 serve pct., 634 assists), returning kills leader Omotara Tiamiyu (220 kills) and outstanding defender Alia Angeles (102 digs).
Defending Region 5-AAAA champ Hampton (7-10 in 2021) will have quite a challenge defending that title this fall with defending AA/A champion Pace Academy and AA/A semifinalist Lovett moving into the region.
But coach Danielle Whitworth's squad will deal with that by keeping its attention focused on the task at hand.
“We prefer not wanting to look back, but to look forward and to be better today than we were yesterday,” Whitworth said.
The return of juniors Emily Anderson and Kaylen Hutchins and the addition of newcomers like Kayli Kade should help the Hornets keep their focus forward.
Locust Grove (17-18) had a strong run down the stretch to tie for the Region 4-AAAAA title and get the No. 2 postseason berth last year.
And head coach Devon Teknipp's Wildcats are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new Region 2-AAAAA this fall.
“What we're trying to accomplish is keeping everyone together and motivated and keep the momentum going,” assistant coach Logan Friddell said during Media Day.
Seniors Lily Rogers and Skyla Gilbert will be key in providing the on- and off-court leadership to keep that momentum going in the right direction.
Luella will have plenty of veteran leadership to call upon this fall with the return of 10 seniors, including Ashlee Parkey, Asia Lawson, Heaven-Leigh McFoy and Kayleigh Marseille.
According to coach Karie Jarrett-Roberts, that experience will come in handy not only for the 2022 campaign, but also for the future of the Lions program.
“We want to develop our younger players to be able to play now and down the road,” Jarrett-Roberts said.
Experience will also be a big factor at McDonough this season, as will cohesiveness.
It is the latter area that several of coach Fay Culverson's upperclassmen like juniors Lola Vance and Mariah Wiggins and senior Victoria Volcy were most eager to talk about during Media Day.
“This year, we've all become closer and become more of a family,” Vance said. “We're working together instead of trying to win the (match) on our own.”
That kind of closeness shouldn't be an issue this season at Ola, which welcomes an alum and former Mustangs player Melissa Kroner back as head coach.
It will also help that the Mustangs will welcome back last year's attack leader in senior Melody Fowler (109 kills, .371 kill percentage) and defensive leader at the net in Anaya Lewis (27 blocks).
Another program with a first-year coach this fall is Stockbridge, which looks to Teahnna Russell to bring a new atmosphere to the Tigers' program.
One of the key components to that new atmosphere is to focus not only on the present, but the future of the program.
“Our goals for the team is to build a sense of community and be a bridge (to the future) and to be as all in as much as we are able, and to just have fun on the court,” Russell said.
Darby Wilson will also be making her debut as a Henry County head coach by taking over at Union Grove this season.
And her initial goals run the gamut to the technical on the court to the more abstract in the locker room.
“I'm super excited to inherit this team,” Wilson said. “The approach will be (showing) compassion for the girls along with knowledge (of the game) and playing at a high level, having positional awareness on the court and (having) a lot of teamwork and being loud on the court.”
Juniors Chloe Johnson and Nadea Smith and sophomore Emersyn Mullvain will be the main instrument to those aims for the Wolverines this fall.
Woodland did not send representatives to media day, but the team is looking to take a step forward this fall.
Meanwhile, private school Eagle's Landing Christian is set to return leaders like senior Kennedy Thomas (190 kills, 99 digs) and Sydney Anderson (143 kills, 23 aces, 88 blocks) and junior London Aguillard (54 aces, 140 digs, 412 assists) from last year's Class A (Private) state semifinal team as the Chargers move into the new Region 5-AA this fall.
