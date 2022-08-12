STOCKBRIDGE — Coming off a truly historic 2021 football season that included a school-record eight wins and the program’s deepest advance in the Class AAAA state playoffs (second round), the challenge at Luella for the 2022 campaign is how to build on that success.

Make no mistake, the expectations for the Lions this fall have risen dramatically especially to head coach Craig Coleman, who enters his third season as coach with 14 wins, the most by any Luella coach in his first two seasons as coach in school history.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.