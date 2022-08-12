STOCKBRIDGE — Coming off a truly historic 2021 football season that included a school-record eight wins and the program’s deepest advance in the Class AAAA state playoffs (second round), the challenge at Luella for the 2022 campaign is how to build on that success.
Make no mistake, the expectations for the Lions this fall have risen dramatically especially to head coach Craig Coleman, who enters his third season as coach with 14 wins, the most by any Luella coach in his first two seasons as coach in school history.
“I expect us to perform at a high level,” Coleman said during Henry County’s Media Day event July 29 at Fairview Performing Arts Center. “Last year was the (winningest) team in the history of Luella, but like I told (the players), that ended on that night (last) November. This is 2022. We have to crank this thing up. We’ve got to have good senior leadership. That’s all on the seniors. I’m proud of them because I can count on them.”
Among those senior leaders Coleman and the Lions will look to for that leadership include last year’s leading rusher in Jaden Coleman (146 car., 633 yds, 7 TDs rushing), defensive end Ryan Smith (36 total tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 2 INT, 4 PBU and 2 fumble recoveries) and receiver Phillip Crumbley (10 rec., 82 yards in just 7 games).
And Crumbley, for one, was very quick to express just how excited he and his teammates are to the challenge of maintaining success and building on the Lions historic season a year ago.
“In four years (in the program), this is the most excited and eager I’ve been to start playing football,” Crumbley said. “I think I can speak for my teammates when I say that I’ve had enough of … summer conditioning. I’m ready to start playing football.”
In addition to the normal challenges of trying to build on a good season, Luella will also face some other obstacles to deal with this fall, including the loss of two notable contributors from last year to transfer — quarterback Vinson Berry (Creekside) and receiver Ronnel Johnson (Eagle’s Landing).
That said, there are other underclassmen returning who are coming off a big 2021 campaign, including sophomore running back Ashton Arnett (24-127, 1 TD rushing; 8-78 receiving) and junior defensive tackle Tyler Moore (51 tackles, 19 TFL, 5½ sacks, 7 QB hurries).
“Tyler Moore is already stepping up to the plate,” Jaden Coleman said. “He’s probably the most heavily recruited on our team. Ashton Arnett, he was a freshman last year, and he actually did a lot as a freshman. … We’re looking see a lot more from him this year.”
