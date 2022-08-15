STOCKBRIDGE — It may seem kind of odd that Ola will be working on breaking their third head coach in as many years after making the Class AAAAA state playoffs three straight seasons and four of the past six.
Yet that is exactly position the Mustangs will be in as the close in on their 2022 season opener Friday night at Griffin.
“This summer, we've really worked on getting to know each other,” said new coach Tom Causey, who comes to Ola after spending the past 28 years coaching in neighboring Alabama, the past 20 as a head coach at Dallas County, Andalusia, Demopolis and, most recently, Pelham. “I don't think you can accomplish anything great until you do. We spent most of our summer building relationships, as well as working on building football players and a team.
“We're trying to teach our guys to … build a relationship to where you can count on each other. You've got to be ready to serve, and it starts with serving each other, serving in their house, serving in their school and serving in their community. I think when we learn to serve, competing and playing hard for each other is an easy thing.”
Based on what the players had to say during Henry County's Media Day event late last month at Fairview Performing Arts Center, Causey's message seems to be getting through.
If so, that should help the Mustangs get back above .500 this fall after a 5-6 campaign in 2021.
“I think Coach Causey has taught us how to play for each other and not for ourselves,” senior offensive lineman Peyton Morefield said. “So, we can compete and be a team.”
Fellow offensive lineman Neil Sledge believes that new sense of togetherness will manifest itself in more tangible ways on the field.
“I think we've become a more disciplined team than we were the past couple of years,” said the 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior, who, like Morefield, was an honorable mention All-Region 4-AAAAA selection a year ago.
In addition to the two big returning linemen, the Mustangs should get a boost from linebacker/safety Joel Jones, who was a force on defense last season with a team-best 79 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.
The 5-11, 196-pound senior is also expected to contribute on offense for the Mustangs this season at receiver.
