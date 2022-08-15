STOCKBRIDGE — After a big drop off from what had been a decade of success in 2020, Stockbridge’s football team took a step back in the right direction with a 5-5 mark in Thomas Clark’s first season as head coach a year ago.
And with a good deal of production from that squad returning, hopes are high for the Tigers to programs even further towards the form that propelled them to consecutive seasons of nine wins or more from 2011 to 2018.
“We’re excited,” Clark said during Henry County’s Media Day festivities late last month at Fairview Performing Arts Center. “Our program’s mission is to build quality and be champions in life and football. We’re really trying to create the total athlete at Stockbridge.”
Athleticism shouldn’t be an issue on either side of the ball for the Tigers for the 2022 campaign.
Senior Shontel Lewis should is back to contribute on both sides of the ball after sharing time at quarterback duties with junior Cobey Thompkins (1,191 yards, 10 TDs) and adding 31 tackles and eight pass breakups in the secondary on defense.
Likewise, fellow senior Leon Thomas returns after being a two-way contributor, with four catches for 67 yards and a TD as a receiver, as well as 53 tackles, eight for loss, with three pass break-ups on defense.
The Tigers also return last year’s leading receiver in senior Javon Brown (27-267, 1 TD), as well as a veteran offensive line, led by massive bookend tackles in senior Robert Wright (6-5, 280) and junior Amare “Bubba” Grayson (6-3, 293).
In addition, junior Jayden “Duke” Scott should get more of a chance to produce this fall after running for 459 yards and six touchdowns in just four games as a sophomore last year.
However, as Wright points out that in addition to the athletic talents of the individuals, success for Stockbridge this fall depends as much on what the players do in off the field as what they do on the field.
“One of my core values is competing,” Wright said. “This summer, we’ve competed a lot in getting better. Even the coaches competed on and off the field to get better each day.”
That competitive spirit should help the Tigers be more proactive this season, though Lewis adds that he expects them to temper that more aggressive attitude with a better attention to detail.
“We’re going to attack the new season just focused on what we’ve got to do, knowing our purpose and just working towards being better than we were last year.”
