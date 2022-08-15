Stockbridge_football.JPG

Stockbridge head football coach Thomas Clark, right, poses with players, left to right, Amare Grayson, Jayvon Brown, Shelton Lewis, Leon Thomas and Robert Wright at Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.

 Will Hammock

STOCKBRIDGE — After a big drop off from what had been a decade of success in 2020, Stockbridge’s football team took a step back in the right direction with a 5-5 mark in Thomas Clark’s first season as head coach a year ago.

And with a good deal of production from that squad returning, hopes are high for the Tigers to programs even further towards the form that propelled them to consecutive seasons of nine wins or more from 2011 to 2018.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.