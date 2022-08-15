STOCKBRIDGE — After a seven-year absence, the Union Grove football program returned to the Class AAAAA state playoffs in 2020 in Casey Smith's first year as head coach, and then qualified again last year, giving the Wolverines their first back-to-back postseason appearances since 2008-09.
The next steps as Smith's third season as coach draws closer to Friday night's 2022 opener at Upson-Lee include trying to find the program's first playoff win since 2012, and another truly historic goal.
“(We want) to set a school record with a third consecutive appearance in the Georgia High School state playoffs,” senior offensive lineman Reed Stansell said.
That task should be aided by the presence of a sizable senior class, led by returning starters like All-Region selections Stansell, Quinton Griffin, who should make an impact not only as starting quarterback, but also as a safety on defense and on kick returns, K.J. Clarington, who should continue to contribute at receiver and safety and Julien Davis, who is entering his fourth year as a starter in the Union Grove program at linebacker.
Other key returning players for the Wolverines this fall include fellow seniors Khalil Stringer at linebacker, Kristian Verdun at defensive line, Devoni Baker at offensive line, Emilio Rush at defensive end, tight end Kendall Matthews, punter Lexington Matthews and kicker Andrew Lam, as well as junior offensive linemen Westin Bird and Camren Watson and fellow junior Emanuel Drake at defensive line.
However, as important as the returning talent and experience should be, Stansell is convinced the biggest factor in the Wolverines' fortunes this fall likely lies in a different intangible.
“Leadership, something I feel like we've lacked that the past few years at Union Grove,” Stansell said. “I feel like that's what our class, especially, is bringing to Union Grove (this season).”
Stringer agrees, and echoed a message Smith and his staff have attempted to hammer home with the players over the past two seasons.
“We've got to try to reach out to each other,” Stringer said. “We've got to lean on each other because we're brothers.”
Scenes from Georgia Tech Football Fan Day, First Saturday on The Flats on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photos: Jamie Spaar) Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.