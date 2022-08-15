STOCKBRIDGE — There's a slogan that Woodland's football team has adopted for the upcoming 2022 season.
That slogan is, “Leading The Pack.”
Ultimately, the Wolfpack hopes that translates into the team improving from last year's 4-6 mark to live up to that slogan in the new Region 5-AAAA.
To achieve that end, however, Coach Julian Hicks' players know it will take leading the way in a lot more little areas, mostly team unity.
“Everything we do, we have to do together,” said senior defensive end Jaxon Hickson. “We're trying to help each other. Everybody needs (help) at some point. It's not just person. … We all lead together. So we try to lead in a way that helps … each other focus and helps us get to where we want to go.”
That said, the Wolfpack will look to experienced veterans like Hickson to set the example for the mutual dependence that the players and coaching staff are looking for.
Seniors receiver/defensive back Al Geiger II and defensive back J.R. Morton and junior receiver Jayden Swain should give Woodland that leadership, as well as plenty of athleticism on the perimeter of both the offense and defense.
Still, the Wolfpack seniors know full well that even with their experience and talent, the team will only go as far as their leadership, cohesiveness and effort will take them.
“One of our core values is competition,” Geiger said. “We believe that iron sharpens iron and … helping the next man get better. So basically, we have competition during practice. The upperclassmen will give it their all against the underclassmen so they can be better against any (opponent).”
That competitive spirit will be needed despite the fact the Wolfpack will move down one classification to AAAA.
Stockbridge will be the only familiar foe from last year's schedule, while this year's region slate will also include intra-county playoff teams in from a year ago in Luella and Hampton, as well as traditional private school powers in Lovett and Pace Academy, both of which move up from Class AA this season.
