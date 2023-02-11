First-year Dutchtown head football coach Niketa Battle, middle, poses for a photo with players, left to right, Hector Cari, Amarion Yarbrough, Jamal Bing and Dwight Johnson during Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.
A total of 22 Henry County football players earned Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State awards for the 2022 season.
Half of the all-state players were in Class AAAAA, including seven players from Dutchtown. The Bulldogs’ honorees were running back Jamal Bing, offensive linemen Colin Alexander and Cameron Thompson, defensive lineman Lamone Hill, linebackers Dwight Johnson Jr. and Amarion Yarbough and defensive back Tarez Hamilton.
Union Grove had two all-state picks in AAAAA — running back Joel Jones and defensive back Mac Sanders — while Woodland was represented by wide receiver Kenton Collier and Eagle’s Landing was represented by wide receiver Ronnell Johnson.
In AAAA, Stockbridge dominated with six all-state selections, including running back Jardyn Mack, offensive lineman Robert Wright and kick returner Leon Thomas. They were joined by teammates Kamren Reese at linebacker, Jeffrey Smoot at linebacker and Shelton Lewis at defensive back. Luella defensive lineman Tyler Moore also made the AAAA all-state team.
Eagle’s Landing Christian earned three all-state awards in AA with quarterback Charlie Gilliam, wide receiver Colton Hood and offensive lineman D.J. Chester.
