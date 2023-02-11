Dutchtown_football_2.JPG

First-year Dutchtown head football coach Niketa Battle, middle, poses for a photo with players, left to right, Hector Cari, Amarion Yarbrough, Jamal Bing and Dwight Johnson during Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.

 Staff Photo: Will Hammock

A total of 22 Henry County football players earned Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State awards for the 2022 season.

Half of the all-state players were in Class AAAAA, including seven players from Dutchtown. The Bulldogs’ honorees were running back Jamal Bing, offensive linemen Colin Alexander and Cameron Thompson, defensive lineman Lamone Hill, linebackers Dwight Johnson Jr. and Amarion Yarbough and defensive back Tarez Hamilton.

