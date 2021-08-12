Momentum is something any coach in any sport would love to have carry over from the previous season.
It might seem like a season as logistically chaotic as the 2020 high school football season was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago might be the strangest place to find such momentum.
Yet, that’s exactly the position Union Grove seems to be in as the 2021 season rapidly approaches.
The Wolverines (6-5) rallied from a 2-4 start (and 0-3 in Region 4-AAAAA play) to win their final four games to grab the program’s first state playoff berth since 2012 a year ago.
That, plus the return of several key players, has second-year coach Casey Smith feeling pretty good about the direction of his team on the eve of a new season.
That said, he knows there is a lot of work to maintain that momentum and take the next step.
“Last year was my first year (at Union Grove),” said Smith, a former defensive coordinator and defensive assistant at Sandy Creek High School in nearby Fayette County who was on the staff of two state championship teams. “It’s gone really well so far. I’m really proud of our team this summer from our players. They’ve been working their tails off, really all offseason in the winter time, and of course in the summer.
“We made the playoffs for the first time in quite some time last season, so it was a really good beginning point for us in this program as we try to have a long-term vision of success here on the field, but also build these guys up in the classroom and community.”
Among the returning players from last year are several that the Smith and the Wolverines will look to for leadership.
It starts up front, where senior linemen Quentin Peterson and Braxton McLean figure to play important roles along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, they’ll try to create room for returning skill players like speedy senior Stormy Smith and junior Quinton Griffin to operate and produce at a level that helped the Wolverines average more than 27 points per game over the final four games of the regular season.
“To (expand) on what coach was saying, last year was the first year we’ve been in the playoffs for a long time,” Stormy Smith said during the Henry County Fall Sports Media Day last month at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. “We’re going to keep building on that. Coach has us working really hard in the weight room and on the field, getting better every single day.”
Defensively, linebacker Julien Davis is back to help bring experience to the unit, along with others like senior Chris Williams and junior Amari Lanier in the secondary.
