For the fifth year in a row, Eagle’s Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery will add a region championship trophy to the boys basketball trophy case.
The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back in what was an 80-52 dismantling of Union Grove last week at Warner Robins High School to claim the Region 2-AAAAA championship.
Senior David Thomas led the way with 22 points for the Eagles (25-1) while Khylan Mckennie scored 14 and Chris Morris scored 12. With a big lead, Montgomery was also able to sit his starters for the entire fourth quarter and let his young kids play.
“That is a great thing,” Montgomery said about getting to rest his starters in the fourth quarter. “You get to see some young kids who don’t play as much or as often. It was a great thing to see what they would be able to do when put in that solution. It did seem like we were able to put the game away, but the blessing was for those young kids to be able to play. I was really impressed with a few kids.”
The Eagle's fifth region championship in a row, while appreciated, isn’t something they’re celebrating. They entered the 2022-23 season with one goal in mind and it didn’t involve hoisting the Region 2 trophy at Warner Robins in early February.
“I wish I could lie to you and say that (winning the region championship) was our goal,” Montgomery said. “We have one goal only, and I know that sounds crazy, but it’s to win the state championship. Was it good to win the region? Most definitely because now you get to bring people into this hostile environment for a guaranteed two games. And that’s a great thing. But the goal is to win the state championship.”
Heading into the state tournament, the Eagles are playing some of their best basketball of the season. They ended their 21-game winning streak to start the season after losing on the road at rival Dutchtown two weeks ago. But in their last four games, the Eagles have dominated.
During that four-game stretch, the Eagles have won by 49, 36, 30 and 28 points, respectively.
While it would have been nice to head into the state playoffs with a perfect 26-0 record, Montgomery said losing to Dutchtown, the team's bitter rival, was the best thing that could have happened to them this season.
“The blessing was the loss,” Montgomery said. “We started to see some games where we were winning, but we weren’t winning games like we felt like we could have. The focus had shifted a little bit. When we came back home from Florida, I started saying to myself, ‘Lord have mercy, is this the same team that went to Florida and played well?’ You hate losing to your rival. You hate losing in their gym because it just turned crazy. But the blessing was it allowed everyone to gain more focus, coaches included.”
The Eagles will now have to wait more than a week to start their run toward a Class AAAAA state championship.
They were the first team in the state to win a region championship this season. Every other region tournament will wrap up this week with the state playoffs beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21.
While that could be a detriment to some teams having to sit around and wait that long, Montgomery said he and his coaching staff are going to do their best to make sure they spin it into a positive.
“If I had somebody hurt, I think it would be great,” Montgomery said. “But we don’t and now we have to get a creative plan in practice. We have to compete in practice. We do get to get some kids rested up who are sore. We will make practice fun and make sure we have a good time because it can get boring and that’s what you don’t want. We had practice Sunday morning and I’m telling you it was so competitive, you would have thought we hadn’t played in a week.”
With the Eagles having regained their focus at the perfect time, Montgomery hopes they are the last team standing in Class AAAAA. A state championship would be their second in three years.
“You have to make sure that you’re fine-tuned for the run because at the end of the day, the basketball season is broken up into fours and this is the last part right here,” Montgomery said. “These last five games matter more than many people will ever be able to know.”
