Union Grove grad Wesley Simpson just completed a successful redshirt junior season for the Georgia College basketball team, serving as a team captain and playing point guard for the Bobcats.
His career in Milledgeville was rewarding.
“The hard work that you put into something is going to pay off, no matter if it doesn't always seem like that,” Simpson said.
Simpson was just as accomplished off the basketball court. He graduated from Georgia College with a bachelor’s degree in economics, was a SAC representative for the athletic department, was involved with SGA and was on several all-academic teams with the Peach Belt and NABC. He maintained above a 3.0 GPA for his entire college career.
Simpson is continuing his basketball and academic career with more more college season at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Fla.), where he will work toward a master’s degree in business administration. That said, his previous home at Georgia College was special to him.
“It was the right place to be," Simpson said of Georgia College. "God put me in a place where I could feed and grow not only as a basketball player but as a student, as a man, and I feel like I couldn't have asked for anything better.”
Simpson started his basketball journey around 4 years old. With his father in the military, Simpson’s family moved around often. He said sports was his way of connecting with and meeting other kids. He played various sports until 10th grade when basketball became his main focus.
“The love for basketball kind of just grew from there,” Simpson said.
Simpson said his father was the biggest encourager of his involvement in sports. He coached many of Simpson's teams growing up. He said his father was always making sure he got better while also growing and maintaining his love for basketball. When Simpson was recruited, his father drove him to all the practices, tournaments and hotels.
“He was the one dedicated to doing that because he knew that it was, it was something that I really wanted, and so I thank him a lot for that,” Simpson said.
Since attending Georgia College, Simpson met influential teammates, coaches and professors. Coach Ryan Aquino was an assistant coach who played a large role in Simpson’s career.
“There were so many instances where Coach Aquino was more than a coach,” Simpson said.
Aquino described Simpson as a leader who could step into any role you asked him to play. He said he is a versatile player and the ultimate teammate.
“Everybody just looked at him as a leader, and they just kind of, he just has that personality about him that draws people to him and being around him and doing things similar to him,” Aquino said
Aquino said Simpson was a great student and kid who would do anything for his teammates or coaches. He said he was a mature kid who developed into a standout basketball player.
Considering the season as a whole, Simpson said the team was excited and hungry after a year of COVID restrictions and cancellations. He said there were a lot of good games and his team was able to build multiple winning streaks. Simpson noted that the energy in the arena from the crowd this year was a major success for him.
Despite losing in the first round of their conference tournament, Simpson and his team made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. After beating Columbus State twice, the Bobcats made it into the tournament as the third seed. Simpson said it was a big leap for the team and him individually.
Simpson said this was the most tight-knit team he had ever played for; he was blessed to grow with them during his time at Georgia College.
“We were like brothers, and so we were always able to fight through adversity, get through tough situations just because of how close we were and how much love we had for each other,” Simpson said.
Throughout his journey, Simpson valued his faith. Simpson thanked his roommate, teammate and fellow Christian, Hunter Norman, with pushing him to join the Bible study and campus outreach together. Both groups became a large part of Simpson’s spiritual growth.
Simpson credits his season and where he is now to God. He said he will always keep God as “Number one.”
As far as what's next for Simpson, it will be school and basketball at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla. He hopes to have another good season individually and lead the team to a conference championship and to the NCAA Tournament. He also aspires to succeed in the business administration master’s program.
“There are high-character guys there and I know that we will be able to make it work. We're going to be able to have a great season. They already have a great team,” Simpson said.
Simpson is excited to be close to his family in Florida, as well as the chance to play for coaches Steve Ridder and Chad Keller.
Simpson spent part of his summer in Omaha, Nebraska for an internship with the Federal Reserve. The job gave him a glimpse of what he may want to do in the future. Although he is not certain of what he wants to do specifically, Simpson said helping others is a large part of his future career aspirations.
“Whatever he does set his mind to, he's going to succeed, and he's just that kid that I have no doubts about,” Aquino said.
