GAINESVILLE — With Stockbridge’s team bus late thanks to a more than three-hour ride through metro Atlanta traffic, both teams in Friday’s Class AAAA second-round girls state basketball tournament game between Chestatee and the visitors from Henry County were thrown off their pregame schedule considerably.

However, the host and No. 8 War Eagles were able to find their rhythm more quickly, jumping out to a 17-point halftime lead and then withstanding two major runs by the sixth-ranked Tigers in the second half to post a 66-56 win at the Lynn Cottrell Center.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.