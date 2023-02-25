GAINESVILLE — With Stockbridge’s team bus late thanks to a more than three-hour ride through metro Atlanta traffic, both teams in Friday’s Class AAAA second-round girls state basketball tournament game between Chestatee and the visitors from Henry County were thrown off their pregame schedule considerably.
However, the host and No. 8 War Eagles were able to find their rhythm more quickly, jumping out to a 17-point halftime lead and then withstanding two major runs by the sixth-ranked Tigers in the second half to post a 66-56 win at the Lynn Cottrell Center.
Riley Black had another huge game with 34 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Caroline Bull registered a career-high 20 points, thanks in no small part to five 3-pointers, as Chestatee (23-7) moved into the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
It took a while after both teams had their pregame routine dramatically altered by Stockbridge’s (21-9) lengthy commute caused the team to arrive just five minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. starting time, and delayed tipoff for 30 minutes.
“I do not like to change the routine,” Chestatee coach Sutton Shirley said of the extra wait to start the game. “The routine has been very similar for the whole five years I’ve been here. That put a little glitch into things, and I think I was freaking out more than the kids were.”
In contrast of Chestatee’s wait, Stockbridge had to come straight off the bus and quickly get dressed and hit the floor after a short warm-up, and it showed at times, with the Tigers turning the ball over four times in their first five possessions of the game.
Meanwhile, Bull knocked down a pair of shots behind the arc in the games first 1:44 to help the War Eagles build an early lead, while Black scored seven of her 11 first-quarter points during a 9-3 run over the final 3:38 of the opening frame to stretch that advantage out to 19-12.
Two more 3-balls from Bull and 10 more points from Black, capped by a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left in the first half, highlighted a 16-6 second quarter that sent Chestatee into intermission with its largest lead of the game at 35-18 that had their opponent on its heels.
However, while Stockbridge coach Anthony Palmer acknowledged that the long drive and late arrival had affected his players, he credited Chestatee’s intense play for contributing to the halftime deficit.
“It was a three-hour, 30-minute drive that was supposed to be an hour and 45 minutes,” Palmer said. “But hey, we’re not going to blame it on that. Chestatee came out and fought hard, and we just … weren’t able to get in our groove.”
Palmer also knew his Tigers still had plenty of fight in them, and they immediately showed just how much coming out of the locker room for the second half.
Thanks to stifling full-court pressure on defense that forced four straight Chestatee turnovers, and continued scoring from Kahli Ingram, who finished the night with a team-high 24 points, Stockbridge scored the first nine points over the opening 1:34 of the second half to quickly pull to within 35-27.
Another bucket by Ingram, plus a layup in transition from Janiyah Jones made the run 13-2 and cut the Chestatee lead to just 37-31 left in the third quarter, and forced the War Eagles to gather themselves during a timeout.
“(Shirley) just said ‘Keep going, keep doing what we’re doing, we’re good,’” Black said. “’We control the pace, and we’re (still) ahead, so we don’t have anything to worry about. They’re the ones worrying.’”
Black put Shirley’s words into action by connected on a drive the basket, and then after a stop, hit Payton Cable for her only basket of the game off an inbound pass to give Chestatee a little more breathing room.
She then added two more free throws and another field goal to go with Addison Boyd’s 3-pointer as the Eagles ended the period on an 11-5 run that pushed the lead back to double digits at 48-36.
Stockbridge had one more run left in it during the fourth quarter, with a run of seven straight points that cut what had been a 13-point Chestatee lead down to just 56-50 following Jaidyn Hill’s layup with 2:27 to play.
However, the Tigers would get no closer, with the Addison Boyd answering with a layup off an inbound from her sister Blakely with 2:08 to play, and the War Eagles connected on 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:33 to put the game away end earn their program’s first trip to the state quarterfinals.
Season leading scorer Carrington Wilson was the only other Stockbridge player besides Ingram in double figures, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds despite being held scoreless until the 2:03 mark of the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Palmer was very appreciative of his team’s effort despite all the circumstances before and during Friday’s game.
“We cut (the deficit) down from (17) down to six, but the girls just (had to expend) too much energy,” Palmer said. “But we’ll be back next year.”
