Ola_boys-Hurndon.jpg

The Ola boys swimming team won the Henry County championship on Friday.

 Jeff Hurndon Photography

Dutchtown’s Tyler Brooks and Eagle’s Landing’s Bella Mesler highlighted the 2022-23 All-Henry County Swim Team.

Both Brooks and Mesler scored a perfect 72 points at the county meet by winning both of their individual events and both of their relays.

Recommended for you