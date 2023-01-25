Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 2:05 am
The Ola boys swimming team won the Henry County championship on Friday.
Dutchtown’s Tyler Brooks and Eagle’s Landing’s Bella Mesler highlighted the 2022-23 All-Henry County Swim Team.
Both Brooks and Mesler scored a perfect 72 points at the county meet by winning both of their individual events and both of their relays.
The full all-county swim team:
Dutchtown
Thonali Atnacio, Tyler Brooks, Dillon Johnson, Allisa Martin, Eleanor Ratmeyer, Janae Whitlow
Eagle’s Landing
Alleyah Kornegay, Seraiah Kornegay, Jalen Marte, Bella Mesler, Mary Rozier
Hampton
Julissa Glaspie, Lee Harris
Locust Grove
Ryan Brockman, Audrey Vaughn
Luella
Heather Bos, Jmar Taylor
Ola
Connor Crush, Macie Freeman, Emma Leonard, Camarein Livingston, Katherine Mangual, Ethan Miller, Desdemona Stubbs, Jacob Velasquez
Stockbridge
Joshua Carter, Kahlia Shaw
Union Grove
Mackenzie Clark, Kingston Hernandez, Asher Isenberg, Dajahnea Saddler, Caroline Valenzuela
Woodland
Jairus Caleb, Taylor Hayes, Paige Maduro
