The All-Henry County Swim Team was recognized this week by Henry County Schools.
A total of 30 athletes were selected for the honor after last week’s county championship meet. They are as follows:
Dutchtown: Tyler Brooks, Janae Whitlow
Eagle’s Landing: Seriah Kornegay, Jalen Marte, Bella Messeler, Mary Rozier
Locust Grove: Grace Vaughn, Kayla Wallace
Luella: Hailey Bos, Heather Bos, Raleigh Holzman, Camden Keesey, Amaris Moore, Isha Shah, Jmar Taylor
Ola: Giulia Terfone, Emma Leonard, Shelby Nail, Desdemona Stubbs
Stockbridge: Joshua Carter
Union Grove: Joshua Day, Jakoti Hall, William Harris, Emma Huynh, Asher Isenberg, Avonlea Kirby, Brianna Reed, Dajahnea Saddler, Lincoln Spear
Woodland: Paige Maduro
