After discovering that Ola High School girls lacrosse head coach Daniel Stowers was moving, Amanda Gosart volunteered to step in as head coach.
Gosart said it is hard to find a qualified head coach on the southside of Atlanta, and she did not want to see the program fall apart after the girls had worked so hard.
“I'm excited to work with them," Gosart said of her new job. "I'm excited to continue to build what has already been started. I think that they are going to be successful.”
Although Gosart has never coached lacrosse, she was an athlete in college and her daughter, Delaney, has played competitive lacrosse for seven years. Gosart’s oldest daughter is a former runner who attends the University of North Alabama.
The mother of two grew up in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, playing field hockey. She went to Boiling Springs High School and Elizabethtown College in Lancaster, Penn., majoring in business.
After entering the business field, she realized it wasn’t for her. Instead she followed in both of her parents' footsteps and decided to teach. In Gosart’s first teaching job, she coached field hockey. Since then, she has coached her oldest daughter’s track and cross country teams.
Though Gosart is the head coach job at Ola, she teaches Advanced Placement History and Advanced Placement World History at neighboring Union Grove High School. She said the Union Grove principal gave approval because he wanted to keep her as a teacher, but he also understood her desire to help her daughter’s program.
“I'm an avid runner, and I'm a CrossFitter so I know what it takes to get people in shape,” Gosart said.
Gosart said she got into running after moving to Georgia. She has done seven half marathons, several 5Ks and a couple of CrossFit competitions. Her youngest daughter is also involved in CrossFit.
Gosart’s assistant coach will be her husband John, who coached the sport when their daughter played for Peachtree City. He has a Level I lacrosse coach’s certification. Gosart said they both have taken a liking to lacrosse since their daughter started playing.
Outside of lacrosse, Gosart’s husband works for the State Judicial Qualifications Commission. Like Gosart, he is also from Pennsylvania and played volleyball at Penn State University.
Gosart is looking forward to the season. Her goal is to get the team back into the playoffs this year.
Since she has watched her daughter play at Ola for a few years, she is already familiar with the team, which features mostly juniors and seniors this year. Gosart said returning key attackers include her daughter Delaney Gosart, Lila Salmons and Anna Hutchison. Returning key defenders include Aislynn Gonzalez and Madison Humber. Gosart said Mallory Henderson and Kaylynn Curry are also key returners.
“Take each game one at a time, win games, build the program, hone in on their skills, make them not only better players, but better people, and just continue the winning tradition that Ola has always done,” Gosart said are the goals set forth for the season.
Gosart is looking for positive mindsets from her and her players. She said she is all about teamwork.
“That's the mindset I want them to have is that you're not going to do this by yourself," she said. "It's not just on the goalie or just on the offense, it's on the entire team.”
To prepare, Gosart has been doing a lot of work researching drills and reading up on rules. She has also been talking to people who have coached the sport in the past.
“It's going to be such a new challenge, and I'm just excited to take it on and see where it goes,” Gosart said.
