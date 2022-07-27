FTdACHXWQAITzvG.jpeg

Amanda Gosart, middle, is the new head girls lacrosse coach at Ola.

 Special Photo

After discovering that Ola High School girls lacrosse head coach Daniel Stowers was moving, Amanda Gosart volunteered to step in as head coach.

Gosart said it is hard to find a qualified head coach on the southside of Atlanta, and she did not want to see the program fall apart after the girls had worked so hard.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.