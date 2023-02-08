_59A6196.jpg

Michael Harris II, right, during Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School on Feb. 7, 2023.

 Ben Ennis

The Atlanta Braves will unveiled a new documentary this weekk titled “Michael Harris II: The Dream and the Journey.”

The short film — with a Feb. 9 debut at 8 p.m. — chronicles 2022 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II’s journey as a kid through Stockbridge High School all the way to his big-league debut for his hometown team. Featuring conversations with Harris, his parents, high school coaches, mentors and scouts, the documentary tells the story of how a young boy’s dream becomes a young man’s reality with his hometown MLB team.

