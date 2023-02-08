The Atlanta Braves will unveiled a new documentary this weekk titled “Michael Harris II: The Dream and the Journey.”
The short film — with a Feb. 9 debut at 8 p.m. — chronicles 2022 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II’s journey as a kid through Stockbridge High School all the way to his big-league debut for his hometown team. Featuring conversations with Harris, his parents, high school coaches, mentors and scouts, the documentary tells the story of how a young boy’s dream becomes a young man’s reality with his hometown MLB team.
Harris II grew up playing baseball in the Atlanta Braves RBI program in DeKalb County, Georgia. He was discovered by former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown in high school, when he played in annual showcase games at Truist Park, such as the Hank Aaron Invitational and the 44 Classic presented by Nike. He entered 2022 as the No. 65 overall prospect according to MLB.com and began the season with Double-A Mississippi. The club selected his contract from Mississippi on May 28, and he made his MLB debut that afternoon versus Miami at the age of 21 years, 82 days old. The left-handed batter finished his first major league season hitting .297 (123-for-414) with 19 home runs, an .853 OPS and 20 steals in 114 games.
Harris II is the first player to win Rookie of the Year for a team in his birth state since 2004, when Lakewood, Calif., native Bobby Crosby won the award for Oakland. The last NL player to do it was Steve Sax, born in Sacramento, Calif., who won for the Dodgers in 1982.
Fans can visit www.YouTube.com/Braves to view the new documentary after Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. It will live permanently on Braves YouTube, Braves.com and Braves Facebook for future viewing.