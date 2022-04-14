The Atlanta Braves’ World Series Championship Trophy Tour will make a local stop as one of the additional appearances unveiled Thursday as the team.
The trophy will appear Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors in McDonough.
The event will include an opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves’ entertainment teams, alumni appearances and more.
