MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

Apr 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy on the field before the game on Opening Day against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

The Atlanta Braves’ World Series Championship Trophy Tour will make a local stop as one of the additional appearances unveiled Thursday as the team.

The trophy will appear Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors in McDonough.

The event will include an opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves’ entertainment teams, alumni appearances and more.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.