...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the low 30s expected, with
temperatures as low as the upper 20s in the upper elevations of
north Georgia.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Atlanta Braves’ annual Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics will make stops at two locations in Henry County this summer.
Softball clinics are planned for June 5 at J.P. Moseley Park in Stockbridge and June 12 at North Ola Park in McDonough. A baseball clinic also is scheduled for June 12 at North Ola Park.
As part of their Growing the Game initiative, the Braves host one-evening clinics for youth players ages 6 to 12 that feature custom-built curriculum that includes fielding, base-running and hitting drills. The sessions are led by current and former college athletes and focus on building teamwork, attitude and healthy competition to help players develop on and off the field.
All participants will receive a Braves branded hat and shirt, an autographed baseball card, a meet-and-greet with a Braves alumni and a special ticket offer for 50 percent off a 2023 Braves regular season game. For more information about the clinics or to register online, go to Braves.com/clinics.
